RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Airtel's request for licence renewal yet to be approved - NCC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says it is yet to renew Airtel’s Mobile Operating License.

Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel MD
Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel MD

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, made this known in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

According to him, the attention of the NCC was drawn to a recent statement on an online publication, credited to the Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating license of Airtel had been renewed by the Commission, for another period of 10 years.

“Mr Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on July 14, 2021, during the media launch of Airtel’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6”.

Adinde said that the Commission stated that while Airtel Nigeria had applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) License granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved, adding that it is undergoing required regulatory process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ogunsanya, at the launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives Season 6’ on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that Airtel earned a ‘Social License’ through its commitment to empowering and uplifting people and making positive and lasting impact on lives of its stakeholders.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo preaches inclusive trade in the ECOWAS region

Airtel's request for licence renewal yet to be approved - NCC

You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"!

CBN restricts importation of sugar to Dangote, BUA and Flour Mills

Evolance Technologies tackles the healthy African meal problem with Ndali App

How to protect your money from inflation in Nigeria today [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Lush Hair signs Yemi Alade as brand ambassador

Can your PCs self-heal? Check out the HP Elitebook PC security

Spectranet launches SpectraRx internet device repair centers