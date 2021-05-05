Airtel Nigeria appoints Surendran as Chief Executive Officer.

Surendran would also be appointed to the Executive Committee (ExCo) as Regional Operating Director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc, and onto the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Surendran replaces Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya who has been appointed as the Managing Director of Airtel Africa plc with effect from Oct. 1, 2021.

“Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and has contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations.

“He was the Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India, with over one billion dollars in revenue.

“Surendran delivered exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over last few years, currently at 54 per cent. He has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox, ” the statement said.