9mobile partners e-Business Life Communications to mark Int’l Girls in ICT Day

The EVC in his address charged the girls to be diligent in their studies as it was the only way they could experience real growth in their future careers. He said, “Today as we celebrate, we should note that we can imbibe the spirit of lifelong learning and growth mindset early by learning something new and that developing a skill takes effort and hard work.”

The international Girls in ICT event was put together by e-Business Life Communications Limited and supported by 9mobile to stimulate girl-child interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subject areas and potentially in pursue a career ICT. The invited students participated in STEM quiz competition and also presented video animations designed by them.

Students were drawn from fourteen senior secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states. They include Baptist Girls Academy, Obanikoro; Clemmy High School, Agodo-Egbe; Faith Academy, Canaanland Ota, Ogun state; Grace High School, Gbagada; Ikoyi Senior College; Kuramo Senior College and Latmos Comprehensive College, Ikotun.

Others are Peaklane College Int’l, Alagobole, Ogun state; Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Yaba; St. Francis Comprehensive College, Idimu; The Lagoon School, Lekki; Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Oregun; Victoria Island Senior Secondary School, Victoria Island, and Wahab Folawiyo Senior Secondary School Ikoyi, Lagos.

The International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecoms Union (ITU) under the auspices of the United Nations to incrementally lower entry barrier for girls and young women coming into the ICT space. The theme for 2022 edition, ‘Access and Safety’, was borne out of the need to ensure reliable and safe access to the internet and digital tools as critical factors for success in STEM careers.

