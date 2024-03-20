Top 10 hospitals in the world in 2024

Statista and Newsweek, in their bid to help wellness seekers make informed and data-driven decisions when choosing hospitals for their medical needs, have recognised the best hospitals across the globe in a yearly report - a tradition that started six years ago.

The Newsweek-Statista report, this year, used a survey involving more than 85,000 medical professionals across 30 countries, existing patient satisfaction data, hospital quality metrics, and hospital performance data, to rank the world's best hospitals.

Top 10 hospitals in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The pursuit of exemplary healthcare transcends borders and cultures, resonating with the universal quest for well-being and healing. In this bustling realm of global healthcare, certain hospitals stand out.

The report, having reviewed medical KPIs, patient experience, and peer recommendations of 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries, ranked the top 250 hospitals.

Here are the top 10:

Rank Hospital name Country City 1 Mayo Clinic - Rochester United States Rochester 2 Cleveland Clinic United States Cleveland 3 Toronto General - University Health Network Canada Toronto 4 The Johns Hopkins Hospital United States Baltimore 5 Massachusetts General Hospital United States Boston 6 Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin Germany Berlin 7 Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset Sweden Stockholm 8 AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière France Paris 9 Sheba Medical Center Israel Ramat Gan 10 Universitätsspital Zürich Switzerland Zurich

The United States dominated the table with four hospitals in the top five, while other countries featured in the top 10 had one representative each.

ADVERTISEMENT