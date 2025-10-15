Therapy vs Talking to God: How Are People Finding Peace in a World That Won’t Chill?

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that therapy is only for people who are 'mad' or have completely lost control. Many Nigerians still see therapy as something extreme, not as a space for understanding emotions, unpacking trauma, or learning healthier ways to cope.” But in a country where one in four Nigerians suffers from mental health issues , and new churches spring up almost every week, which one are people really turning to when life gets heavy? Ten Nigerians shared their experiences with mental health issues and what vice they chose for their breakthrough.

Therapy or God: Which One?

1. Gbemi, 25 – God

I sometimes experience a combo of burnout, anxiety about my career and future, and imposter syndrome. I’m not a churchy person. But whenever I feel like this, I fall to my knees to pray. Do I always feel better afterwards? Absolutely.



I won’t choose a therapist even if it’s free because I don’t trust Nigerians to be professional. I’d only consider seeing a therapist if I can go in wearing a mask, use a moniker and pay in cash.

2. Daniel, 30 - Therapy and God

I saw a psychologist. Family, friends and dependence on God were helpful. Personally, I recommend seeing a therapist.



Depression is an illness of the mind. If it makes sense to seek professional help for an illness of the body, it makes sense to do the same for an illness of the mind.

3. Damilare, 26 - None

I’ve been depressed many times in my life. Even to the point where I tried to kill myself (twice). Most of the time, my girlfriend makes me feel better. Other times, I just work.



I’ve never considered one because I’m not comfortable sharing things with people.

4. Funmilola, 25 – God

I talked to God and toughened up. Will I ever consider seeing a therapist? I don’t think so; I'd rather use my money to eat because I don't like the idea of talking to a stranger about my problems.

5. Zion, 20-something – I toughened up.

My friend died in my presence. He drowned. I kept seeing him for about a month. Every time I tried to breathe, it felt like I was drowning. I knew I needed to speak to someone, not just anyone, like a friend or family member, but like a licensed therapist.



I searched and couldn’t find any. So, I toughened up. It was a tough experience, and I did a lot of things to get my head straight, like drinking alcohol and taking stuff. I got better, and that was it. Zion’s story is particularly touching. We celebrate Mental Health Week every year, and yet, he couldn’t find help when he needed it the most.

6. S’Funmi, 25 – Na Collabo (God, therapy and family)

It took a mix of God, therapy and family to pull through. I remember I wasn’t so receptive when someone tried to put me on virtual therapy in 2019 because it was a strange concept at the time.



I found it hard to open up totally. If I’m offered free therapy now, I think I might take it to see if I’d commit to it better than I did the last time.

7. Olu, 25 – God

I’ve had many rough moments. One I’ll never forget in my life was when I lost about 300k, and I had to pay it back without a job. I picked up some digital skills , worked, and in no time was able to pay up.



I’ve never sought out therapy sessions, although I’m open to it, and I’ve had psychoanalytic sessions.

8. XL, 27 – God and Family

When I’m going through a phase, I talk to my family first, then God. My biggest fear with seeking therapy is them not sticking to the professional meters like confidentiality and putting their beliefs into the situation. Because Nigerians are a mess even in professional spaces.

9. OT, 26 – Therapy, but never again.

I had to retake a year in school, and it led me into a sort of depressive state. It was quite bad that I had to seek therapy at the hospital – an absolutely wrong idea. Most Nigerian mental healthcare workers and therapists are completely unprofessional, and their bias plays into their approach to care.

10. FC, 31 - God

I’ve had several low moments in my life, but I don’t think I’ve ever been depressed, especially going by the definitions that are flying around. But God is my surest plug; I tell Him everything, and He listens. I subscribe to a particular scripture (‭‭Philippians‬ ‭4:6).



I’ve never had therapy; I don’t know what it feels like or what benefits it holds, but I’ve been so eager to experience what a therapist can do.

Can You Pray Away the Pain, or Should You Book a Session?

Let’s hear it from a licensed therapist, a pastor and a Brother-in-Christ. “God gave some people the grace to be therapists. Not everyone can listen and say the right words when you’re struggling,” says Brother John. He believes prayer handles the spiritual, while therapy helps with the psychological. Pastor Ojo offers a balanced view: “I support Christians seeking therapy, especially from Christian therapists. Sometimes, God helps us heal through honest conversations that uncover the root of our struggles.” Still, he adds that not every challenge needs therapy ; some, he believes, are meant to be worked through directly with God. Qudrah Badru, a Muslim Faithful at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, said seeking therapy is not out of place in Islam. However, she emphasised seeking professional help from Muslim therapists who are faithful followers, so they can offer guided help and solutions in line with the knowledge of Islam In a country where access to therapy is lopsided, with fewer than 300 licensed clinical psychologists for over 200 million people , it sounds impractical to restrict people to “religious therapy”. Although the logic is understandable. Chente || Emotions Doctor said, “Prayer and therapy can coexist. God can use therapy as one of the ways He heals people. It’s not a competition; it’s a partnership.”

Are Nigerians Really Embracing Therapy?