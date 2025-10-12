You said you’d sleep by 10 p.m. But somehow, it’s 1:23 a.m., and you’re deep in a TikTok rabbit hole watching a black cat and white cat couple give birth to a lion, Twitter (sorry, X) drama, and a thread arguing about who should take whose last name. That endless, mindless scroll into the night has a name: doomscrolling, and you’re not alone. It’s that urge to keep consuming negative or emotionally charged content, even when your eyes beg you to stop. This toxic habit is secretly keeping your brain on high alert and damaging your health.

What is The Psychology Behind Doomscrolling?

Does doomscrolling rewire your brain? Maybe it does. Scientists call doomscrolling a stress amplifier. Every swipe floods your brain with information, some useful, most not, and triggers your amygdala, the part of your brain responsible for fear and anxiety . It releases stress hormones like cortisol, making it harder for you to relax or fall asleep. Over time, it leads to fatigue, low mood, and even burnout — the last thing any hard-working Nigerian needs. A 2023 study published on ResearchGate found that those who frequently doomscroll tend to report lower levels of happiness and mental well-being. The study also highlighted how social media algorithms make things worse. Once you engage with certain posts, especially emotional or negative ones, the algorithm continues to show you more of the same. It becomes a loop: one angry post leads to ten more, and before you know it, your brain is overstimulated and anxious.

5 Ways to End Your Night Without Doomscrolling

Now that you know why doomscrolling is bad for your sleep and sanity, here’s how to stop without going full monk mode.

1. Create a 30-Minute ‘Digital Curfew’

Try this: set a time, say, 10 p.m., and decide that after then, your phone goes to rest. No WhatsApp, no X, no Instagram, no TikTok. This bedtime habit will improve your sleep. It sounds simple, but that 30-minute digital detox before bed helps your body start producing melatonin again. Instead, do something that soothes your brain : stretch, plan your outfit for tomorrow, write down tomorrow’s to-do list, or pick up a book, a magazine, or a journal . Reading a physical book works because it is mentally engaging and lacks the hyper-stimulating, blue-light-emitting qualities of a screen . You’ll be shocked at how much calmer you feel when your last thought of the night isn’t a viral rant thread. Pro Tip: Keep the book or journal on your nightstand as a visual cue. If you're not a reader, try a puzzle book like a crossword or Sudoku.

2. Replace the Scroll With a ‘Soft Landing’ Routine

You can’t go from “alert” to “asleep” like a light switch. The brain needs a soft landing — a signal that the day is done. You can do this by creating a relaxing environment that appeals to your senses of sight, smell, sound, and touch. Sight: Try dimming the lights. Switch off the light and use a dim bedside lamp.

Sound: Listen to a calming podcast, an audiobook, or ambient sounds (like rain or ocean waves) on a speaker, not with headphones in bed.

Smell: Use a lavender or chamomile essential oil diffuser.

Touch: Do some gentle stretching, use a weighted blanket, or take a warm bath or shower. You can also pray, meditate, or journal (write three things you are grateful for). Research shows that bedtime rituals reduce stress and improve sleep quality. So instead of doomscrolling yourself into anxiety, pamper yourself into peace. You can also try brewing some warm zobo or chamomile tea, dim your lights, and breathe. Your brain will get the memo.

3. Try the 5-Minute Journal Hack

Before you sleep, take five minutes to write down: One thing you’re grateful for



One thing you accomplished



One thing you’ll handle tomorrow This simple practice helps declutter your mind and lower bedtime stress. Journaling, especially a "brain dump" where you write down everything on your mind , gets worries out of your head and onto paper, reducing the anxiety that often leads to doomscrolling.



Instead of arguing with strangers on Twitter, argue with your journal. It listens, and it will never drag you.

4. Listen to Something That Feeds You (Not the Algorithm)

Trade your endless scroll for something nourishing like a podcast, audiobook, or calm playlist . Podcasts like I Said What I Said or Tea with Tay are some of the best bedtime podcasts that can ease you out of the day while still giving you that feeling of connection and gist, just without the chaos of the comment section. Keep it positive; no crime shows, red pill content, or political rants. Your mind doesn’t need that at midnight.

5. Charge Your Phone Away from Your Bed

This might sound dramatic, but it works. When your phone is beside your pillow, your brain associates the bed with alertness, not rest. Keep your phone across the room or in another area, and use a small alarm clock instead. That distance removes the temptation to “just check something”. If NEPA takes light and you’re tempted to scroll while waiting for sleep, don’t. Try a quick meditation or deep breathing instead.

In Conclusion

When you stop doomscrolling at night, your brain thanks you in the morning. You’ll notice: You wake up less groggy.



Your mood is lighter.



You feel sharper during morning meetings (even the Monday ones). Better sleep enhances creativity, decision-making, and emotional balance — all essential qualities that busy Nigerian professionals desperately need. You’ll start your day calm, not already stressed from last night’s trending chaos.