Adekunle Gold's Incredible National Theatre Concert Is More Than Just Music

Adekunle Gold’s National Theatre concert is the most befitting event to open a venue that holds both the history of our culture and the promise of a great future.

2025 has been a significant year for Adekunle Gold, and it reached a pinnacle on 26 December when he filled the renovated National Theatre, which holds a rich history from a time when Nigerians were treated to exceptional performances by some of the biggest national and global stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concert followed the release of his sixth album, ‘Fuji,’ which serves as his bold, contemporary interpretation of Fuji music and the sounds that shaped his upbringing. In a full-circle moment, Adekunle Gold took centre stage in the same storied hall where he sat as a child to experience the performances that first inspired him.

Adekunle Gold’s concert was the first major event held in the renovated National Theatre, now officially named the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. He was set to announce a new dawn for this national masterpiece, and he did so in a manner that perfectly captured his superlative artistry and stagemanship.

Adekunle Gold Headlined The National Theatre

The dress code for the concert was Black Tie, and thousands of attendees arrived looking the part. What first struck me as I walked into the hall was the demographic spread: families, older citizens, middle-aged fans, millennials, and a younger audience all gathered together. This diversity perfectly illustrated how his music captivates every layer of society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a visible excitement in the faces of my fellow attendees. It was almost as if we had this collective expectation that the concert would deliver the top-notch quality that would save what has so far been mostly considered an underwhelming Detty December.

The Theatre wore a new impeccable look, and the attendees matched the glamour with their colourful dresses. All that was left was for the man of the hour to rise to the occasion and match the expectations and excitement that filled the air. And boy did he deliver.

Pictures from Adekunle Gold's National Theatre Concert

Adekunle Gold Presents Fuji Part One: A Nostalgic Journey

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees were welcomed into the colourful 5,000-seater Theatre with a vibrant performance from the MC and Hypeman Big Bimi, who set an electrifying tone for the night. The concert was a full-circle and a historic moment, and who better to kick off the experience than the man who was there from the very start. In comes the first surprise of the night in the form of the legendary rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, to announce Adekunle Gold’s entrance.

Olamide introduces Adekunle Gold at his historic headline concert at the National Theatre pic.twitter.com/BmMTKpn2aF — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) December 26, 2025

Adekunle Gold performing at his National Theatre concert

The man of the hour climbed the stage to a massive cheer. His delicately tailored floating jacket was not only on theme but also conveyed the flair of a showman set to dazzle. As the floodlights settled on him, Adekunle Gold, accompanied by a fifty-five-man orchestra, kicked off the concert with a rendition of ‘Big Fish,’ the opener of his latest album, ‘Fuji.’ It was an emphatic declaration of his status as an artist in a league of his own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The orchestra then played the instrumental for ‘Sade,’ and the hall erupted as fans embarked on a nostalgic trip to the point where it all started. Thousands of fans sang along to his earlier hits as he delivered breathtaking renditions of ‘Pick Up,’ ‘My Life,’ and ‘Ire.’ This was followed by his R&B and folk offerings. Lovers turned to each other as he delivered heart-warming renditions of ‘Orente,’ ‘Sinner,’ and ‘Promise Me.’

.@adekunleGOLD performs “Ire”at his Fuji concert at the National Theatre, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/NhMnkfgy9W — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) December 27, 2025

The first half of the show was a pleasurable journey across his discography, showcasing soulful and musically rich records that highlighted his vocal range. Every song was perfectly synchronised with the orchestra, dancers, and lighting to tell the story of a constantly evolving career. When he performed ‘My Love Is The Same,’ written for his daughter, emotions rose alongside the strings of the violins. When he sang ‘Believe,’ it inspired hope that those who dare to dream can win, and he took a moment to share words of affirmation and prayers that deepened the unique bond he shared with everyone who had come to see him.

Adekunle Gold pauses the music to share powerful words of affirmation at his Fuji concert at the National Theatre, Lagos ✨🎤 pic.twitter.com/RqZxyv3OEC — Pizzazz Media (@MediaPizzazz) December 27, 2025

Adekunle Gold Presents Fuji Part Two: An Afrobeats Party

After the nostalgic experience, it was time to party. Adekunle Gold rolled out his biggest hits and party starters. Emerging in a flowing lace material with ruffles that mirrored the attire of Fuji music legends from the 80s and 90s, the singer moved the energy to a new level. From ‘5 Star’ 'AG Baby,' and ‘Something Different’ to ‘Party No Dey Stop’ and ‘Rodo,’ the National Theatre became an iconic dance floor.

Adekunle Gold is still in album promo mode, and he delivered a performance that would surely send us back to the album. He brought out Lojay for ‘Bobo’, the gan gan drums shone as he performed ‘Coco Money’ and ‘Don Corleone.’ Yet, the night was only about to get even better as he brought out Davido, and everyone lost it, at least I did. They first performed their collaboration ‘Only God Can Save Me’ off ‘Fuji’ before blowing us away with an energetic rendition of their mega hit ‘High’.

Adekunle Gold brought out Davido at his “FUJI” concert in the National Theatre, Lagos

pic.twitter.com/sDYRGHGzLi — THE CULTURE BUG (@theculturebug) December 27, 2025

Adekunle Gold and Davido performing at his National Theatre concert

.@adekunleGOLD and @davido deliver an epic performance of their hit single “High” at Adekunle Gold’s ‘Fuji’ concert at the National Theatre, Lagos pic.twitter.com/39A423glhx — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) December 27, 2025

As we all catch our breath after screaming our lungs out to “Wake up and jumpstart,” Adekunle Gold made a dramatic exit that threatened to bring the night to an unceremonious end. But no one was buying it. “Surely, that can’t be the end,” I said to myself, and the raised eyebrows and curious looks around me suggested we all knew the show wasn’t over.

Then suddenly, cries of “AG, we want to party!” rang out of the hall. And as expected, he emerged to deliver a befitting curtain dropper - a rendition of his viral hit record ‘Many People’ in the company of the Alujo music king Yinka Ayefele and Fuji icon Adewale Ayuba. It was the moment everyone had been waiting for, and thousands celebrated as Fuji music took centre stage as a sound that tracks our history and unites listeners of all ages.

Adekunle Gold, Adewale Ayuba, and Yinka Ayefele performed "Many People" together for the first time at Adekunle Gold's FUJI concert at the National Theatre.

pic.twitter.com/8kEWq1g2AW — THE CULTURE BUG (@theculturebug) December 27, 2025

Adekunle Gold At The National Theatre - A New Dawn

For the past 5 years, Afrobeats and Nigerian culture have been chopped up, packaged, and exported in exchange for profit. The experience of great Afrobeats concerts is now primarily found in America and Europe, and even decent ones are few and far between. The socioeconomic potential of Detty December is being stunted by a lack of decisive planning, poor policies, and an overwhelming pursuit of profit.

We fly to New York to watch Asake at Red Bull Symphonic.



Last night, I watched Adekunle Gold with a full orchestra — in Lagos. @adekunleGOLD pic.twitter.com/03tKyoFf5B — Eche Emole 🅰️🌶 (@Echecrates) December 27, 2025

This stark reality increases the appreciation of Adekunle Gold's exceptional display at the National Theatre. Musically, raises the level for stagecraft in Nigerian music.



Back in November, Adekunle Gold took Fuji to London, where he delivered a breathtaking orchestra performance. On December 26, he showcased Fuji at home with equal energy and dedication that left fans satisfied. He delivered an experience that boldly sends the message that Nigerians, too, are deserving of the very best.



The concert also represents culture in motion, evolution, and lost potential being reclaimed by a generation finding pride, value, and beauty in their Nigerian identity. The plaudits following the event show an appreciation for what this means for Afrobeats, Fuji, and Nigerian arts and culture.

Adekunle Gold has set a new standard. The National Theatre is absolutely beautiful, and it’s poised to become the destination of choice for concerts.



It didn’t feel like “just another concert”; it felt intentional, premium, and well thought-out.



The National Theatre itself is… — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) December 27, 2025

The National Theatre once held the glory days of a country filled with talent before becoming a relic largely lost on a younger generation. Today, thanks to the committee of bankers who restored the edifice, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts can once again become a symbol of pride and hope to a new generation.

Check out my latest article: Fuji Live-How Adekunle Gold Turned Culture Into an Investable Experience. https://t.co/6boKbhKxDW via @LinkedIn — Foza Billions (The Oracle) (@fozadoza) December 28, 2025

The renovated National Theatre is a true masterpiece and Adekunle Gold brought his superlative showmanship to announce a new dawn for the storied hall.



Watching him blow away over 3,000 people yesterday with everyone singing along to every song is a testament to his artistry.… pic.twitter.com/Uupc3AFPK5 — ADEAYO (@ade_adeayo) December 27, 2025