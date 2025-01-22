5 ways a skincare routine can help your mental health

When people mention starting a skincare routine, the goal is always to have better skin. But then, taking care of your skin does not end with just looking good, it can also improve your mental health.

While you're busy applying your skincare on your body, your mental health is also getting a boost and this is how this happens.

It helps you relax When you do your skincare routine, it is a form of self care and it allows you to take a break from the stress of everyday life. That act of gently cleansing your face, applying moisturizer, or using a face mask can be soothing. This relaxation helps reduce anxiety and promotes a sense of calm.

Builds your confidence The moment your skincare routine starts doing its job and making your skin look and feel better, you experience a boost in your self-esteem. Clear, healthy skin usually makes people feel more comfortable in their appearance, which can improve social interactions and overall happiness.

Releases feel-good hormones Skincare involves touch, which can release feel-good hormones like oxytocin. Simple acts like massaging your face during cleansing or applying a serum can make you feel nurtured and comforted.

Gives you that sense of daily achievement Sometimes we get too lazy to do our daily skincare routine. But when you eventually do it, no matter how simple, it gives you a sense of accomplishment. It’s a reminder that you’ve done something good for yourself, which can boost your mood and motivate you to tackle other tasks.

Serves as a healthy distraction Your skincare routine can also serve as a healthy distraction on those days when you’re feeling overwhelmed. It shifts your attention away from negative thoughts and onto something positive and productive.