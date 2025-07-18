In recent years, self-care in Nigeria has evolved into a digital form. It’s no longer just about occasional spa days or New Year’s fitness resolutions. More Nigerians, especially millennials and Gen Z, are investing in wellness subscriptions: monthly or yearly plans that give you access to services like online therapy, fitness classes, meditation libraries, nutrition guidance, and even sleep coaching. For many, this shift isn’t just about convenience. It’s a survival tactic. The stress of living in Nigeria has made wellness feel less like a luxury and more like a necessity. However, with numerous platforms launching every month and promising "holistic living" or "balance in your pocket," the question arises: Which ones are actually useful, and which ones merely have good branding?

From therapy apps to at-home lab tests and fitness plans you can activate with one click, Nigeria’s wellness space now offers more than just gym memberships or herbal tea s.



If you’ve been wondering which platform is truly worth your monthly naira, this guide breaks it down.

1. i-Fitness Club Membership

Location: Lagos & Abuja

Price: From ₦38,985/month, ₦98,955/quarter ₦377,820/year

Website: ifitness.ng i-Fitness is one of the most subscribed fitness platforms in Nigeria. With over 20 branches and a mix of gym equipment, group classes, and personal training, it suits Nigerians looking for a structured and accessible fitness subscription. You can freeze your plan (up to 20 days), book classes online, and enjoy weekend bootcamps at no extra cost. Best for: Gym lovers who want multiple branches

2. Blueroomcare Therapy App

If you’re looking for an affordable mental health app in Nigeria, Blueroomcare is one of the most widely used platforms. You pick your therapist from a verified list, fund your wallet (so no bank app delays), and book sessions based on your schedule. The platform offers chat and video options, and students can apply for discounted therapy. Best for: Young Nigerians, students, or people new to therapy.

3. MyTherapist.ng

Location: Nationwide (online)

Price: From ₦3,000 per session

Website: mytherapist.ng Another top contender for therapy subscriptions in Nigeria, MyTherapist.ng stands out for flexibility. You can pay per session or go monthly, and they have options for trauma, anxiety, work stress, and even relationship therapy. Their therapists are licensed, and you can switch if you’re not comfortable. Best for: First-timers who want to try one session first.

Bonus: Corporations can use it for staff wellness.

4. HealthTracka At-Home Lab Tests

Location: Nationwide (Lagos, Abuja, PH, Ibadan, etc.)

Price: From ₦35,000 – ₦90,000 /test (e.g. domestic staff, hormone, fertility, general wellness)

Website: healthtracka.com HealthTracka lets you book at-home medical tests and get your results without visiting a hospital. You choose a health test package, and a certified lab professional visits your home for free sample collection. Results are sent by email within 24–72 hours, and a doctor calls to explain anything unclear. Best for: People who hate hospital queues.

5. Headspace Meditation App

Location: Global, available in Nigeria

Price: From $5.83 – $12.99/month

Website: headspace.com Available: Play Store & App Store If you struggle with sleep, stress or anxiety and want something less formal than therapy, Headspace is a global mindfulness and meditation app that’s now popular among Nigerians. It offers guided meditations, calming music, sleepcasts, and stress relief exercises. You can download sessions for offline use too. Best for: Night owls, overthinkers, people who can’t sleep

Bonus: Works on mobile, tablet, and smart TVs

6. Wellness Circle by The Untamed

Location: Nationwide (monthly wellness kit + online community)

Membership fee: ₦35,000/month

Website: theuntamed.ng This is one of the few holistic wellness subscriptions in Nigeria, specifically designed for women. You get a physical box with detox shakes, vitamins, and a structured 30-day plan. But the real kicker is the accountability community; Telegram groups, expert sessions, daily check-ins, and habit trackers. Best for: Women looking for guided detox or routine resets.

7. Nike Training Club App

Location: Global (works offline in Nigeria)

Price: Free or ₦10,500/month for Premium

Website: nike.com/ntc-app Available: Play Store & App Store

Nike Training Club offers hundreds of on-demand workouts you can do from home or the gym. It’s a great entry-level fitness app subscription with beginner to advanced sessions, including strength, HIIT, mobility, and yoga. The premium plan also includes wellness advice and expert coaching videos. Best for: Anyone who wants to build consistency

Bonus: Offline downloads + free trial

How to Choose the Right Wellness Subscription for You

If you’re stuck deciding, here are quick tips: Tight budget? → Start with Nike Training Club (free) or MyTherapist.ng (pay-per-session).

Need accountability? → Choose Blueroomcare or The Untamed’s Wellness Circle.

Prefer privacy? → HealthTracka’s lab tests and Headspace’s solo sessions offer zero face-to-face interactions.

Want flexibility? → AfrGym lets you subscribe daily or weekly.

Need structure? → iFitness and Wellness Circle both give you complete weekly plans and schedules.