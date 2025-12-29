Anthony Joshua: 7 Things to Know as British-Nigerian Boxer Survives Death Crash in Ogun State

Anthony Joshua survived a horror crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Pulse Nigeria reveals seven things to know about the incident, casualties, and the boxing star’s condition.

British-Nigerian boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has survived a horrific car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two others.

The accident occurred on Monday, 29 December 2025, on the notorious Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, just days after Joshua's triumphant knockout victory over Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua (Instagram/Anthony Joshua)

Joshua, 36, escaped with minor injuries and is receiving treatment, but the incident has cast a sombre shadow over the festive period.

The incident has highlighted once again the perilous state of road safety on one of Nigeria's busiest highways.

In this article, Pulse Nigeria reveals six things to know about Anthony Joshua’s that has sent shockwaves across the internet.

1. The Incident: What Happened?

As mentioned earlier, two days before New Year’s Eve, British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious road traffic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Makun in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Viewers Discretion is advised;



Boxer Anthony Joshua was just involved in a road acc!dent along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State💔😢 pic.twitter.com/mmVjIvoAxU — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) December 29, 2025

Per multiple reports, the Lexus SUV in which Joshua was travelling as a rear passenger collided with a stationary truck during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Anthony Joshua survived a fatal road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the vehicle was suspected of exceeding the legal speed limit, leading to loss of control, possibly exacerbated by a tyre burst. Eyewitness accounts describe a two-vehicle convoy, with Joshua's security detail following in a separate Pajero SUV. The crash occurred around 11am local time, resulting in significant damage to the Lexus.

2. Anthony Joshua reportedly lost his two coaches in the fatal accident

Tragically, two of the four occupants in Joshua's Lexus died at the scene.

Reports indicate the deceased were the passenger seated beside the driver and the individual next to Joshua in the rear. One victim has been widely referenced in pre-crash context as "Lats" (or Latz), Joshua's personal trainer and close friend, a social media influencer known on Instagram as "healthy_mindset".

Anthony Joshua and his fitness trainer Lats | Credit: Instagram/@healthy_mindset

Hours before the accident, Joshua shared an Instagram story video of himself playing table tennis with Lats.

Hours before the accident, Joshua shared an Instagram story video of himself playing table tennis with Lats | Ig story/@healthy_mindset

Anthony Joshua and his fitness trainer Lats | Credit: Instagram/@healthy_mindset

Lats was with Anthony Joshua when he flew in to Nigeria in January 2025 | Credit: X/@healthy_mindset

🚨 Badou Jack confirms on Instagram that one of the people killed in the crash was Anthony Joshua’s best friend, Latif AKA “Latz”



RIP 💔 https://t.co/Uah0Ce28qy pic.twitter.com/HKEBin9dod — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 29, 2025

The identity of the second deceased has not been officially released by authorities.

However, reports claim Joshua also lost his Strength & Conditioning Coach Sina Evolve in the accident on Monday. Evolve could be seen in a clip with Lats and Joshua, when they arrived Nigeria earlier today.

They arrived 7hrs ago and they’re no more pic.twitter.com/B2F352ik2Z — Auda City (@pegasus9060) December 29, 2025

Before the accident occured, Joshua and his entourage are believed to been enroute to Sagamu after picking up his two coaches from the airport.

Anthony Joshua with his trainers Lats and Sina Evolve, the two feared dead in the crash | Credit: Instagram

Joshua reportedly lost his Strength & Conditioning Coach Sina Evolve in the car crash | Credit: Instagram

Sina Evlove's Instagram Story hours before the news of the horrific crash | Credit: @/sina_evolve

Ogun State police only confirmed that two adult males perished while investigations continue. Joshua and one other passenger sustained injuries but survived, with two others in the convoy escaping unhurt.

3. Joshua's Condition: Minor Injuries and Hospitalisation

The former WBO champion was rescued alive from the wreckage and sustained minor injuries. Footage circulating on social media shows him appearing dazed, topless, and wincing in pain amid broken glass as bystanders assisted him from the damaged vehicle.

Anthony Joshua survived a fatal road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State

The boxing star was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. Ogun State Police confirmed he was conscious and receiving treatment. Early indications suggest no life-threatening injuries, allowing hopes for a full recovery amid the shock of the event.

4. The Cause: Speed and Overtaking Under Investigation

Preliminary reports from the FRSC point to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as primary factors.

Scene of the car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway | Credit: FRSC Nigeria

The Lexus is believed to have lost control while attempting to pass another vehicle, crashing into the parked truck. Some accounts mention a tyre burst contributing to the loss of traction.

Scene of the car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway | Credit: FRSC Nigeria

Ogun State Police Command released a statement on Monday, saying that, "The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu," before assuring the public that a "thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced."

PRESS RELEASE



OGUN POLICE COMMAND REPORT: ANTHONY JOSHUA SURVIVES ACCIDENT, TWO PASSENGERS LOSE LIVES.



The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident today, Monday, pic.twitter.com/lhKVtWXTRX — Ogun State Police Command (@OgunPoliceNG) December 29, 2025

However, the exact sequence remains under scrutiny.

5. Eddie Hearn Releases Statement on Anthony Joshua

Joshua's long-time promoter, Eddie Hearn, issued a statement shortly after news broke. Speaking to the Daily Mail while on a family holiday in the Caribbean, Hearn said: "I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident. We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course." Hearn's remarks reflect relief tempered by caution, underscoring the suddenness of the event.

6. Joshua's Frequent Visits to Nigeria

Joshua, whose parents are of Nigerian descent and who spent part of his childhood in the country, maintains strong ties to his heritage. Since 2019, Joshua has made no less than four official visits to Nigeria, often during holidays or for community projects. Notable trips include a Christmas visit to his ancestral hometown of Sagamu in Ogun State in late 2024.

Anthony Joshua paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on January 1, 2025. | Credit: Instagram, Coutesy

AJ paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on January 1, 2025. During the visit, he presented the President with an autographed boxing glove as a symbol of excellence and perseverance.

The British boxer presented the Nigerian President with an autographed boxing glove | Credit: Instagram, Courtesy

Before meeting the President, Joshua was officially appointed as the Sports Ambassador for Ogun State by Governor Dapo Abiodun in December last year.

Anthony Joshua was appointed Sports Ambassador by Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun | Credit: X/@DapoAbiodunCON

As part of his new role, Joshua expressed his commitment to supporting sports development in Nigeria. He discussed plans to bring opportunities, sponsors, and events to the communities and announced a proposal to construct an indoor boxing ring named after him in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Anthony Joshua was appointed Sports Ambassador by Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun | Credit: X/@DapoAbiodunCON

The Governor also requested that Joshua light the ceremonial torch for the 22nd National Sports Festival (Gateway Games 2024), which was postponed to May 2025.

Anthony Joshua was appointed Sports Ambassador by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun | Credit: X/@DapoAbiodunCON

This latest trip followed his 19 December 2025 knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami, allowing him time with family in the region near the crash site.

This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of road safety challenges in Nigeria, even as the boxing world breathes a sigh of relief that Joshua escaped with his life. Investigations continue, and the sport awaits updates on the former champion's recovery.

7. Anthony Joshua's Nigerian Heritage

Anthony Joshua (Photo: DAN MULLAN)

Joshua was born to Nigerian parents, Yeta and Robert Joshua. His family hails from the Royal Remo Kingdom in Sagamu, Ogun State. The Joshua family is well-known in the region; his great-grandfather was a wealthy landowner and merchant who established a significant legacy in the community. This lineage is why Joshua is treated with the reverence of a "prodigal son" whenever he returns to Sagamu.

Anthony Joshua, former two-time heavyweight boxing champion, with Mr Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, on Thursday in Lagos

Unlike many second-generation immigrants who only visit Nigeria on holiday, Joshua spent a formative part of his childhood living there. At age 11, following his parents' divorce, his mother moved him to Nigeria. He attended The Mayflower School in Ikenne, a rigorous boarding school known for its discipline.

Perhaps the most visible sign of his pride is the tattoo on his right shoulder, which features a map of Africa with Nigeria clearly outlined.

Nigeria's location on the map of Africa, is highlighted on a tattoo on Anthony Joshua's right upper arm | Credit: Instagram

Joshua has stated that he got the tattoo to remind himself of where he comes from, ensuring that every time he steps into the ring, he carries the continent with him. He famously walks out to Nigerian music (often featuring artists like Burna Boy or Wizkid) and frequently drapes the Nigerian flag alongside the Union Jack.

Anthony Joshua | Credit: Getty Images

Over the year, Joshua has also explicitly credited Nigerian staples like Pounded Yam, Eba, and Egusi soup as the "secret to his success" in multiple interviews and public appearances over the years.

Following his historic victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, Joshua told reporters that his "secret" was his Nigerian diet, specifically naming Pounded Yam, Eba, and Egusi as the foods that give him strength.