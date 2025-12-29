Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer Honoured with Creative & Branding Icon Award 2025

#FeaturedPost

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading foam and bedding manufacturer and a flagship indigenous brand within the Dolidol International Group, proudly announces that its Chief Commercial Officer, Oladimeji Adekunle Osingunwa, has been selected to receive the Creative & Branding Icon Award 2025 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to brand development and the evolution of Nigeria’s commercial landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award, organised by Marketing Space, Nigeria’s foremost brands and marketing communications magazine and conveners of the Brand Handlers Summit & Awards, follows a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of industry assessors. Mr. Osingunwa’s work was adjudged to be truly exceptional for its originality, strategic depth, and measurable impact on brand growth, consumer and customer engagement.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s Commercial Icons, Mr. Osingunwa exemplifies strategic brilliance and transformative leadership. As Chief Commercial Officer at Mouka Ltd, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening brand equity, refining go-to-market strategies, deepening consumer relevance, and driving sustainable commercial growth in a highly competitive environment.

Born in Ketu, Kosofe, Lagos State, and rooted in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, Mr. Osingunwa’s formative years were shaped by resilience, cultural grounding, and exposure to diverse experiences. These influences continue to define his people-centred leadership style and his belief in building brands by first building people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His professional journey spans some of Nigeria’s most reputable multinational and indigenous organisations, including Twinning Ovaltine, SC Johnson, Cadbury Nigeria, and Print Inks Nigeria Limited. Across these roles, he consistently delivered value, strengthened routes to market, refined brand strategies, and accelerated growth trajectories, often driving double-digit business growth through disciplined, creative, and human-centred brand building.

Beyond strategy and execution, Mr. Osingunwa is widely respected as a developer of people and a committed mentor. His dedication to nurturing talent and empowering young professionals has earned him the honour of Grand Patron of the Youth in both Ketu and Ilishan Remo. His character, defined by resilience, diligence, passion, and a results-driven mindset, has inspired many within and beyond the corporate space. These qualities, alongside his community service, led to his conferment as the Asiwaju of Ketu, Kosofe Kingdom, by Oba Isiaka Adetutu Oyero Balogun.

Mr. Osingunwa’s career excellence is further reflected in numerous industry accolades, including Marketing Icon of the Year (2018), Most Outstanding Chief Commercial Officer (2022), and several national and global recognitions from SC Johnson and Cadbury, underscoring his consistency and long-standing impact.

Academically, he combines strong analytical foundations with executive expertise. He studied Statistics at Yaba College of Technology, earned an MBA from Lagos State University, completed executive programmes at Lagos Business School, and is currently advancing his scholarship through a Doctorate in International Business. He is also a professional fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and a Member Of Society For Corporate Governance of Nigeria (SCGN).

Mr Osingunwa’s recognition as a Creative & Branding Icon is a fitting tribute to a career defined not only by commercial success but by vision, influence, mentorship, and lasting impact on brands, businesses, and communities across Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement