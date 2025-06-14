You've probably heard the word therapy thrown around a few times, and you're wondering what it is or whether you should go for it.

Put simply, it is a process that involves talking with a trained professional about a mental health issue or anything troubling you. Unfortunately, therapy is not so popular in Nigeria. So, we often hear arguments about their importance.

Many Nigerians still believe that going for therapy or even paid counselling is a thing of luxury that the rich indulge in to show off wealth. But is this notion really true?

Let's review all the variables that impact how people, especially Nigerians, see therapy.

The High Cost Barrier

Therapy in Nigeria remains largely unaffordable for the average person, so, understandably, many people don't think about it even when going through the most difficult mental stress.

Private sessions often range from ₦10,000 to ₦30,000 per hour, with specialised therapies and psychiatric drugs adding to the financial burden. This pricing makes therapy seem like a “soft-life luxury” - accessible only when you've reached a particular financial level or when things go severely wrong.

Therapy in Nigeria: Luxury or necessity?

Awareness and Cultural Stigma

There’s a widespread lack of understanding about mental health. Many Nigerians still perceive therapy as something only “weak” or “elite” people do. Some people even see it as something for insane people.

So it's not surprising to see them shy away from finding such professional help even when they need it. Instead, they'll let societal norms push them toward prayer or traditional healing, rather than seeking professional help.

Scarcity of Professionals

Therapy in Nigeria: Luxury or necessity?

Nigeria suffers from a severe shortage of mental health professionals, and it's easy to see why. Shortage of mental health facilities and neglect from the authorities have made the sector less attractive to young and aspiring professionals.

Thus, we often see one psychiatrist catering to several hundred thousand people. Beyond the considerable potential for burnout, this can naturally cause therapists to pay less attention to each patient. This factor can cause people to quickly build the perception that therapy doesn't work or that traditional and unconventional help is more effective.

Shifting Perceptions, Royal Attention

The changing narrative is gaining global attention - even Prince Harry and Meghan addressed mental health in Abuja, urging Nigerians to “speak freely” about emotional struggles.

Whether we believe it or not, the truth remains that efforts like this are marking a turning point in the mental health discussion. What used to be taboo is now gradually becoming an open dialogue, and more people are getting the help they deserve from the right professionals.

Our Conclusion

Therapy in Nigeria is swiftly shifting from luxury to necessity. Although cost, stigma, and scarcity pose real challenges, rising online solutions, greater media coverage, and societal endorsements are tipping the balance.

ALSO READ: 5 things to know before you try ice baths

What it takes now is systemic reform: better insurance coverage, more government investment, and widespread public education to embed therapy as a fundamental pillar of health, just like malaria or maternal care.