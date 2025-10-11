toxic-jobs-are-making-nigerians-sick

From rude bosses and impossible deadlines to the pressure of being “always on,” the grind isn’t just tiring anymore—it’s making people sick, both physically and mentally. A few people shared their experiences of toxic workplaces and how they managed to survive or stay sane despite them. Chente||Emotions Doctor, and an anonymous medical student, weighed in with their insights.

“The Pressure to Make It Is Draining Us”

Chente, a certified grief, trauma, couples/relationship, sex, and mental health therapist, sees it every day.

“The pressure to ‘make it’, especially in this economy, is intense. Many people are working multiple jobs, chasing deadlines, and living in a state of constant survival. I see clients who tell me, ‘I’m just tired, but I can’t stop.’ They’re running on empty but afraid to rest because rest now feels like failure or like they’re not doing enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anon, a medical student, whom I'd refer to as D.D., agrees.

“People don’t come in saying, ‘I’m stressed from work.’ They complain about headaches, sleeplessness , or body pain. They’ve normalised stress — but it’s not normal.”

“Monday Anxiety” Is a Real Thing

Chente recalls one patient whose boss constantly criticised: “They had panic attacks every Sunday just thinking about Monday. They stopped sleeping, lost their appetite, and withdrew from friends. It took months of therapy to rebuild their confidence.” D.D. adds: “A friend started a new job , and by the fourth day, her boss was constantly insulting her, telling her to ‘use her brain’. Imagine starting excited and ending up feeling worthless. She eventually quit, but not everyone can.” Leaving isn’t always an option. With rent, fuel, and food prices skyrocketing, people are often forced to stay in toxic jobs to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Body Is Tired, But I Still Show Up”

Doctors are now seeing the consequences of Nigeria’s hustle culture. Young workers are collapsing from exhaustion. Women are facing hormonal issues from stress. Men hiding depression behind forced smiles.

“When stress becomes chronic, people turn to coping mechanisms like alcohol or binge eating,” D.D. explains. “Then come headaches, ulcers, and high blood pressure—it’s a dangerous cycle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Burnout sneaks in quietly. “Some people notice mood swings, snapping easily at loved ones, or losing interest in things that once made them happy. Others become emotionally numb; they function, but they’re emotionally disconnected,” Chente adds. “This can lead to depression, withdrawal, or even resentment toward work, colleagues, and family.”

"I Stayed Because I Needed the Money"—Real Stories from Burnt-Out Nigerians

1. Slim, the Tech Bro

ADVERTISEMENT

“I once had an overseas job that demanded 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Stand-up meetings daily. No breaks. I was constantly sick and couldn’t focus. Even my family suffered. My sleep, my cognitive abilities – everything suffered.



On top of it all, we were often given tasks that should have taken two weeks, with only 24 hours to deliver. I stayed longer than I should’ve because I really needed the money, and the salary, though not even a million, was attractive at the time. I genuinely thought I could endure it. But eventually, I realised I was losing myself. I wasn't the same person anymore, and leaving was simply the right thing to do.”

2. Mary, the Teacher

“I teach English and Literature — seven periods a day across four classes. That’s over 100 essays to mark and lesson notes to prepare, and as Head of Department, I’m at work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. I can’t complain because I fear I may be replaced, and I can’t quit because what job is out there? I need to survive.

3. Amaka, the Content Creator

ADVERTISEMENT

“I work as a content creator and social media manager. It’s a hybrid, but it also restricts my airflow. I record, edit, and publish three videos daily, plus captions, hashtags, community management, and writing. I also distribute it across four social media channels. I earn less than ₦200,000.



Every time I complain, my mom prays for me and says, ‘Be grateful.’ I can’t quit; I know how bad the job market is. It took me a full year before I could land this job, and I just don’t want to go back to being jobless.”

READ ALSO: 5 mental disorders you may experience due to hormonal imbalance .

Toxicity isn’t limited to private offices. Emmanuel Echeta tweeted: “Every action you take is followed by a threat from your LGI or NYSC authorities. Small thing: '"You'll get an extension" and "You will never work for a company." An Imran U. Wakili Pullo revealed that there is no regular Nigerian working at Dangote Refinery who is happy. He also wrote that having a WhatsApp group for staff is frowned upon to prevent workers from “bonding too much” and triggering a rebellion. Even doctors aren’t spared. The late Dr Joseph Madu reportedly died after being denied sick leave. When even carers are collapsing, it’s clear the system itself is sick.

Your Therapist Needs a Therapist

ADVERTISEMENT

Chente says, “I’ve experienced burnout myself. It’s easy to forget that therapists are also human. There was a period I kept pouring so much into others that I ignored my own exhaustion. I kept going because people needed me until my body and mind said no. I was emotionally flat. That experience humbled me and reminded me that healing others doesn’t mean neglecting myself.” D.D. laughs softly, “Of course, I’ve been burnt out too. I think burnout is something almost everyone has experienced at some point, especially in demanding environments like hospitals.”

“Why Don’t You Just Quit?” Because We Can’t

It’s easy to say, “Just leave,” but reality hits differently when bills and Black tax are calling. D.D. explains, “The economy, job insecurity, and the hustle culture trap people. Many live paycheck to paycheck and support nuclear and extended families.” Culturally, older Nigerians glorify endurance. Complain, and you’re labelled lazy or “Gen Z with attitude.” The toxic message: suffer now, enjoy later, even if it kills you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“HR Is Not Your Friend”

Nigeria’s Labour Act (2004) looks good on paper, but enforcement is weak. Many firms don’t even have functional HR departments. “Ideally, workers should talk about unfair treatment,” says D.D. “But HR often protects the company, not the staff.” In some companies, employees are forced to sign NDAs or face termination for “disloyalty.” Reporting a toxic boss can easily result in losing your job.

READ ALSO: 7 Fun Games to Keep Your Guests Hooked and Entertained at Your Event .

“If You Can’t Leave Yet, Protect Your Peace”

ADVERTISEMENT