The Best Mental Health Platforms in Nigeria 2025

Meta Description: Mental health isn't a luxury—it’s essential. These mental health platforms in Nigeria offer different pricing models and help you achieve your mental health goals with the help of licensed and experienced mental health professionals.

The pressure is everywhere: rising bills, job instability, social media overload, grief, burnout, anxiety about school , loneliness. For many Nigerians, therapy still seems like a faraway concept, something reserved for the rich , or those with too much time on their hands.

Many have turned to the gym , and ChatGPT for help, but thanks to a wave of tech-backed mental health platforms, therapy is becoming more accessible, more affordable, and more attuned to the lives we actually live. Some offer flexible payment options, some are even free. Navigating relationship stress, looking for a safe space to process childhood trauma, or just want someone to talk to who won’t judge? These platforms bring licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and support communities right to your phone.

We reviewed some of the top-rated mental health platforms available in Nigeria today. The one thing they all have in common? They're built to make sure you don’t have to go through hard things alone.

1. Nguvu Health

Nguvu is a Nigerian‑built teletherapy platform offering text, audio, and video with varying pricing structures. You start with a free mental-health screening, then choose your preferred pricing model. Text therapy is available for NGN3,000 weekly, NGN10,000 monthly, NGN27,000 quarterly, and NGN100,000 annually. Video therapy sessions are priced at NGN7,500 per session, with a bundle of 4 sessions available for NGN27,000.

They also offer a “Rant Room”, a free, anonymous space to release emotions and read others’ stories. With over 10,000 downloads and integration with AXA for corporate wellness, it’s ideal for students or individuals seeking on-demand support. Download via Google Play or the Apple Store .

2. Ndidi Therapy (Web)

With a team of licensed therapists and psychiatrists specialising in a wide range of health issues, Ndidi Therapy gives you both clinical psychology and psychiatry in person and virtually. Wherever you are and irrespective of your schedule, you can get the help you need. They have different pricing models which vary based on the attendee and attendance (virtual or physical). Book an Appointment .

3. She Writes Woman (Helpline / Teletherapy)

Offering a 24/7 toll‑free number (0800 800 2000), this helpline is free and unlimited. Founded by mental health activist Hauwa Ojeifo, who survived bipolar disorder and PTSD, She Writes Woman is tested and trusted by many. With over 20,000 helpline hours and connections to the UN and WHO, it’s perfect for crisis support or when you just need raw, human empathy.

4. PsychNG (Web)

PsychNG offers online, mobile and concierge therapy sessions with licensed therapists and psychologists. They offer a range of approaches: CBT, DBT, psychoanalysis, and psychiatric assessments, as well as corporate mental health training. It’s listed among Nigeria’s top online therapy platforms, ideal if you want to try different methods and want thorough mental health support. Book an Appointment .

5. MyTherapist.ng—Best for Affordable, Flexible Sessions

With sessions starting at ₦5,000, MyTherapist.ng is one of Nigeria’s most budget-friendly options. You can choose therapists based on their specialities (anxiety, trauma, relationships) and switch if needed. Their app includes free tools like mood journals and breathing exercises. It is perfect for individuals who are new to therapy. Download via Google Play .

6. Truthshare

If you prefer anonymity, Truthshare offers free monthly slots and peer‑support-based counselling. It’s built around the community, not just professionals, and is free. It is great for someone seeking confidentiality and a judgment-free zone. Download via Google Play .

7. UsTherapy

UsTherapy uses a client-focused approach to provide support and help clients achieve their mental health goals. They offer CBT, ACT therapy, couples therapy, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) for workplaces. This option is ideal for professionals and HR-led wellness initiatives. Book a Session.

8. Blueroomcare—Best for Workplace Mental Health

Blueroomcare has a network of experienced and licensed therapists with specialities in various areas. They partner with companies to provide employee mental health programmes, making it ideal for stressed professionals. They offer 24/7 therapist access and specialise in burnout, work stress, and leadership coaching. Download via Google Play or the Apple Store .

If You Can’t Afford Therapy Yet, You Still Have Options