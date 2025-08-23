Lagos traffic will mess with your mental health if you don't learn these 5 things

If you live in Lagos, then you already know why Lagos traffic is so popular. Whether you’re heading to the Island from the Mainland or just trying to make it down Third Mainland Bridge on a Monday morning, you’ll quickly realise that a two-hour drive can magically stretch into hours of being stuck in a gridlock.

But well, that's why one of the first things you'll learn when you move to Lagos is how to cope to avoid losing your mental health.

If you're still learning how to cope with Lagos traffic, here are 5 things you should actually learn to avoid mentally drowning in traffic.

Patience is Indeed Key

Traffic in Lagos is a test of endurance. You’ll sit in one spot so long, you’ll start wondering if your car has sprouted roots. If you’re not patient, frustration will consume you. That danfo driver who suddenly swerves into your lane? That keke that blocks you at the junction? They are all part of the ecosystem. The moment you accept that these things are normal, you’ll actually begin to protect your peace.

Leave Early or Prepare to Cry Later

Lagos doesn’t forgive latecomers. If your meeting is at 9 a.m. and you leave the house by 8:15, you may actually be finished. To survive, you must master the art of timing. Sometimes, leaving 30 minutes earlier can save you 3 hours of being stuck in gridlock. Think of it as playing chess with the city - move ahead of the traffic, or traffic will trap you like a checkmate.

Snacks and Water Are Essential

Let's be honest, hunger happens in traffic, and when it does, it's usually not your regular hunger - it’s anger disguised as hunger. If you don’t pack small chops, gala, groundnut, or even chin chin, you’ll be cranky before you reach your destination. A chilled bottle of water can also save you when the sun turns your car into an oven. Staying nourished in long Lagos queues is the obvious requirement for staying sane.

Accept That Lagos Will Always Be Lagos

No matter how much you rant, Lagos traffic won’t disappear. Government promises come and go, roads get fixed and spoiled again, but traffic is forever. The earlier you stop expecting a miracle and just adapt, the easier it becomes to cope. Some people even say traffic is the route to authentic Nigerian meditation because it forces you to slow down and reflect. Find your peace in the chaos.

Entertainment is Your Lifeline

Music, podcasts, audio books - pick your poison. Without them, your mind will fry in the standstill heat. Lagos traffic is the best place to catch up on your favorite album, binge a podcast series, or even learn something new while sitting still. Just make sure you don’t get too carried away in whatever you are doing because you don't want to miss your bus stop after hours in traffic.

Conclusion

Lagos traffic is brutal, yes. But if you learn patience, master timing, keep yourself entertained, carry snacks, and accept Lagos as it is, you’ll come out mentally stronger, and that is what this article teaches.