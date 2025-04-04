These days, we are constantly glued to our screens, working or scrolling through social media. But have you ever stopped to think about what all that screen time is doing to your body? If your back aches, your wrists hurt, and your eyes burn, it’s probably time to sort your setup out. No, I’m not talking about buying a new laptop (unless you want to, in which case, read this). I mean small but mighty additions that make a world of difference: laptop stands, anti-blue light glasses, and wrist rests.

These tools reduce neck and back pain, protect the eyes from harmful blue light rays, and soothe wrist discomfort. Do they improve productivity, comfort, and well-being, or are they trendy add-ons?

Laptop Stands

Price: ₦11,326. Where to Buy: Shop Gadgets Nigeria . A laptop stand is a foldable, portable, and lightweight accessory. It props your screen to eye level, meaning less strain on your neck and back. Suddenly, you’re sitting taller, feeling more comfortable, and (bonus!) looking more professional in virtual meetings.

With 13 height settings, this laptop stand lets you adjust your screen to the perfect angle, so you can say goodbye to neck strain and awkward hunching. It also has a built-in phone holder, so you won’t miss a message while working or studying. The hollow design allows proper airflow to keep your laptop from overheating.

Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from 10” tablets to 17” laptops, including MacBooks, HP, Lenovo, and more. Whether you’re working from home, studying, or on the go, this stand has your back—literally.

Some laptop stands come with a cooling fan, which helps to reduce heat from the computer and improve your workflow, and adjustable angles, which allow you customise it to your comfort and working position—whether sitting or standing. Cons: Some lightweight laptop stands may not securely hold heavy laptops.

Anti-Blue Light Glasses

Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Debzoptics .



Anti-blue light glasses, also known as blue light blockers, are my favourite tool. As someone who battles migraines daily, I know this tool has helped my life and productivity. Sometimes it feels like your eyes are burning after a long day staring at a screen. That’s digital eye strain, and it’s real. Blue light from screens can mess with your sleep, cause headaches, and leave your eyes feeling dry and irritated.

Enter anti-blue light glasses. They help filter out harsh light, reduce strain, and make screen time much more comfortable. While many people swear by them, studies suggest they don’t improve digital eye strain symptoms. A public discussion on Quora also indicates that they distort colour vision.

Price: ₦15,000. Shop Mint Eye Wear



These are designed for medium-sized faces with a prescription strength of 3–5, and the sleek rectangle shape gives just the right style without doing too much. The lenses help reduce eye strain, especially during those late-night work sessions or scroll-athons. Plus, they come fully loaded with extras: a soft microfiber cloth, eyewear cord, glasses case, pouch, spare screws, and even a polarization test card for when you need it.

Wrist Rests

Price: ₦6,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia . Typing all day? Using a mouse non-stop? Your wrists are doing a lot of heavy lifting, and over time, that strain can lead to discomfort or even wrist pain and carpal tunnel syndrome. A wrist rest is a simple fix that provides support and keeps your hands at a more natural angle while typing or scrolling. It is made from materials like gel or foam and is available in different shapes and sizes.

If you spend a lot of time typing, the Fellowes Memory Foam Keyboard Wrist Rest is one of those small upgrades that makes a big difference. It molds to the shape of your wrist for personalized comfort and support, which helps relieve pressure and reduce fatigue, especially during long work sessions. The memory foam is soft but firm enough to keep your wrist in a proper position, and it never loses its shape over time.



Price: ₦40,160. Where to Buy: Shop Chert .

When buying a wrist rest , consider the size of your wrist, keyboard, or mouse, and buy one that fits. Beyond the aesthetic, look for designs with a natural wrist position to prevent wrist strain. The overall consensus is that a proper wrist rest significantly reduces wrist pain and discomfort. A user mentioned that they can play longer game sessions with less fatigue and stress on fingers and wrists.

Laptop stands, anti-blue light glasses, and wrist rests all promise better comfort and productivity, but which one is actually worth your money? That depends on what’s bothering you the most. If your posture is a problem… A sturdy laptop stand can help keep your screen at eye level, reducing back and neck strain over time. Think long-term comfort.



If your eyes feel fried… A solid pair of anti-blue light glasses might help with eye strain, fatigue, and even migraines caused by endless screen time.



If your wrists hurt… A good wrist rest is an affordable, instant fix for anyone who types or scrolls all day.

Beyond Accessories: Simple Ways to Stay Comfortable

Even with the best ergonomic tools, small daily habits make all the difference: Take breaks every 30–60 minutes. Stand up, stretch, or just look away from your screen for a bit. Your body (and brain) will thank you.



Check your chair. Your seat should support your back, and your feet should rest flat on the floor. If yours isn’t cutting it, an ergonomic chair might be a game-changer.



Move around. A quick wrist stretch or shoulder roll can ease tension and keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.

Ergonomic Chair

Price: ₦125,800. Where to Buy: Shop Eunicon Furniture .



If it’s a dining chair, plastic chair, or just a “vibes” chair with no back support, your back is probably plotting revenge. An ergonomic chair isn’t just clever marketing. It’s designed to support your lower back, promote better posture, and keep you comfortable even during long workdays. Quality chairs follow the natural curve of your spine, feature adjustable elements, and really make hours of sitting feel... not so bad? Your body remains aligned, your shoulders stay relaxed, and you avoid ending each day feeling like you’ve been hit by a small bus.