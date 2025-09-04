Life can get overwhelming sometimes. Between chasing career goals, managing relationships, and navigating the daily grind, our minds hardly catch a break. That’s where journaling comes in. At its core, journaling is simply putting your thoughts, feelings, and goals on paper. It’s your safe space to reflect, heal , and plan your next big move.

Whether you’re trying to build self-love, manifest your dream career, or gain clarity in your relationships, journaling helps you connect with yourself on a deeper level. This guide will help you do it right and choose the type of journal that best suits you.

How Do Beginners Start Journalling?

The first step is choosing your journal type. You can go old-school with a physical journal, which feels nice to touch, gives you a digital break and helps you flow better. If you're always on the go, a digital option might be more convenient and secure.



Here are a few options to consider:

1. Guided Journals:

When you're just starting with journaling, guided journals can be a real helper. They come with prompts and a ready-made structure, so you don’t have to worry about a blank page staring back at you.

This is a fantastic option because it’s designed with quotes and relatable and inspiring prompts. It serves as a vital tool for intentional living that helps you practise gratitude and a positive lifestyle every day.

A manifestation journal is your personal guide to building the life you truly desire. When you write down your career goals, it helps you stay focused, discover new opportunities, or even launch that dream side hustle. In your relationships, it's a powerful tool for attracting healthier connections by clearly defining the love and respect you deserve. By consistently journaling your desires, you train your mind to spot opportunities and ensure your actions align with your dreams. This helps you activate that soft life you've always dreamed of.

2. Blank Notebooks:

The real appeal of blank journals is that you can literally do anything with them. Think of it as a blank canvas for your thoughts, doodles, or even just your daily to-do lists. It gives you complete creative freedom. But beyond just the blank pages, you'll want to consider the build quality. A sturdy cover is a must-have if you want your notebook to last and not get damaged quickly.

Journalhub not only offers notebooks with hardcovers but also customisation to make it feel personal and cute in a way that makes you want to carry it around. And if you carry your journal everywhere with you, you will surely write more.

3. Digital Apps

If you prefer digital apps, try Day One. It is a solution for journaling on your smartphone. It's perfect for capturing those fleeting moments and reflections when you can't get to your regular notebook. Carrying a physical journal around might not be feasible, and it is also great for moments when you’re stuck in traffic jams and need an escape. Its password protection ensures privacy, and it allows photo integration. Download via Google Play Store or Apple Store .

How To Journal Consistently

Consistency is more important than perfection when building a journaling habit. Start with just 5-10 minutes daily, perhaps during your morning routine or before bed. The key is to find a time that works consistently with your schedule. You may find it easier to journal during the early morning hours, as it provides clarity before the day's starts, or in the evening to process the day's events. Experiment to discover what works best for your rhythm and lifestyle.

How to Journal Deep Thoughts

The common challenge lies in not knowing what to write. For starters, begin with simple prompts like "Today I felt..." or "What I need to release is..." When overwhelmed, write freely for a few minutes without filtering your thoughts. And if you want to identify your career path, try this prompt: What tasks make me lose track of time? What problems in Nigeria do I feel drawn to solve? What would I do if money weren't a factor? This helps you to think critically and pen down your thoughts in the clearest way possible. When you're caught in the middle of a relationship conflict, it's beneficial to have a private space to sort things out before engaging in a direct conversation. Journaling can be that haven.

By writing down what's going on, you can dig into your emotions, figure out what you're truly feeling, and then discover much more productive ways to express yourself. This allows you to approach the discussion with more clarity and gives you a better handle on your communication.