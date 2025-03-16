Reading before bed is a great way to relax. But getting the right balance of light can be tricky. We want to illuminate the text without disturbing sleeping partners, kids, or roommates. A warm light that is not too bright is also better for helping you feel drowsy.

The right lighting can significantly affect how efficiently you work, read, or study. With countless options available, it’s essential to choose a lamp that complements your decor and caters to your specific needs.

I have compiled a list of rechargeable table lamps that will help your late-night study or reading sessions (nothing beats a good book in hand while unwinding at the end of the day.)

1. Mythco Rechargeable Table Lamp

Let’s start with the Mythco Rechargeable Table Lamp. This LED table lamp provides lighting for reading and studying and features a built-in phone holder for convenient, hands-free use. The holder comes with a flexible hose that allows you to easily change the light's angle.

You can adjust it to perfectly suit your needs, whether you need a focused beam for detailed work or a softer glow for relaxation. It also has customizable lighting options with multiple brightness levels. The 4000mAh lithium battery offers 14-16 hours of mid-range brightness on a single charge and recharges quickly within 3-4 hours. Price: ₦7,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Lontor Rechargeable LED Reading Lamp

This device is powered by a 1,500mAh lithium battery designed to withstand more than 500 recharge cycles, ensuring long-term reliability. It features LED bulbs with flexible lighting options, and its night light function can run for up to 15 hours.

With the Micro USB input, charging takes only 3 to 5 hours. The design is multifunctional: it includes a convenient phone and pencil holder, a soft night-light for a gentle glow, and an adjustable stand to suit your preferred setup. Price: ₦10,900. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

3. Swinerton Cordless Table Lamp

This bedside lamp features a classic vintage design, a linen fabric lampshade, an antique brass finish, and a sturdy metal base. It is cordless, keeping your space free from tangled cords. It is also a good gift option. It features three adjustable brightness levels. With a simple tap of the power button, you can switch between a soft ambient glow for nighttime use and a brighter light ideal for reading or working at your desk.

The lamp comes with a built-in 5000mAh rechargeable battery that fully charges in about 4-5 hours, giving you 8-24 hours of light at maximum brightness or 24-48 hours on the lowest setting. Price: ₦ 46,709. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Kingsmax Desk Lamp

This desk lamp's minimalist design makes it a perfect addition to your home office or bedroom. Whether you’re working late or enjoying a quiet read in bed, it creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. Crafted from quality metal with a fine texture and ergonomic design, this lamp is both durable and stylish.

The built-in USB port conveniently charges most smartphones. Versatility is key, as it fits well in living rooms, bedrooms, studies, etc. It can also be used as a decorative light, a night light for children, or simply to create a soothing atmosphere wherever you need it. Price: ₦20,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. MB Iron Bedside Table Lamp

Crafted from sturdy wrought iron and an anti-slip base for extra stability, this table lamp is a unique option for any room. It features a built-in touch dimmer with three adjustable brightness levels. Powered by an 1800mAh rechargeable battery, the LED night light offers 8 to 15 hours of use on a single charge and boasts an impressive lifespan of 55,000 hours. It is also ideal as a thoughtful gift. Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

6. Leroxo Table Lamp

Last but not least, the Lexoro Table Lamp completes our list. It features three colour modes: warm, white, and neutral light. After activating the switch at the bottom, you can change the light with a simple touch. A long press on the top adjusts the brightness in three levels, with the lowest setting providing a soft glow that’s perfect for sleep. This portable, wireless desk lamp is powered by a built-in 1800mAh battery and comes with a USB charging cable. Once charged, it offers 10-15 hours of light.

This lamp, designed using a modern iron art concept, has a simple yet luxurious feel. It is also versatile and can be used as a decorative table light in any bedroom, dining room, living room, or kitchen. Price: ₦ 46,709. Where to buy: Amazon .

Why Rechargeable Table Lamps Are a Must-Have

Now, you might be wondering why I put such emphasis on rechargeable table lamps; flexibility is key. Having a light source that isn’t tied to an outlet makes a world of difference.