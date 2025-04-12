Side hustles Nigerians are winning with in 2025

As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, you probably already know that double your hustle is the only way to survive the ever-increasing cost of living.

Unfortunately, things are getting so expensive that it's hard to meet all your needs with your 9-5 income. This is the obvious reason many financial experts recommend augmenting your finances with side hustles.

Knowing which side hustle to invest in can also be quite exhausting. Well, worry no more because we're here to help.

Pick a cue from this list of popular side hustles Nigerians are engaging in this year.

Social Media Management and Content Creation

Thousands of businesses are still scrambling to establish an online presence, so it's not surprising that skilled Nigerians are stepping in as social media managers, content creators, and brand influencers for these businesses.

With platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) booming, many creatives earn comfortably from brand deals, sponsored posts, and content monetization. You can even register and find jobs on freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr. The most exciting thing about this option is that you only need your phone to start.

Mini Importation Business

The mini importation model thrives, especially with more accessible logistics and payment systems in 2025. Nigerians are importing everything from smartwatches to wireless earbuds, beauty gadgets, and health supplements via platforms like Alibaba, 1688, and Temu, then reselling them on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Jumia.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping has matured in Nigeria. Entrepreneurs now partner with local and international suppliers, selling items they don't physically stock. You don't even need an inventory to start this kind of business. Just have a smartphone that takes good pictures, and you're good to go. Uploaded beautiful pictures of items on social media and helped customers get them after every order.

Tech Freelancing (UI/UX, Web Design, and AI Services)

The global demand for digital skills is at an all-time high, and skilled Nigerians are capitalizing on it via platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Toptal. Particularly profitable niches in 2025 include AI prompt engineering, UI/UX design, website development, and cybersecurity.

ALSO READ: Why January is the best time to start a side hustle

Food Vending and Meal Prep Services

With the busy lifestyle in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, there's a growing need for convenient, healthy, and home-cooked meal services. Smart hustlers now run food delivery services, office lunch packs, and weekly meal preps using Instagram and WhatsApp as order hubs.