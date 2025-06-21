Lagos is loud. It’s fast. It’s alive. And of course, you must keep up to stay at the top of your game. Whether you're shuttling through the busy streets, joining Zoom meetings here and there, or endlessly scrolling through Instagram, the truth remains that you can easily lose touch with… well, yourself.

Amidst all these, you can hit more screen time than you want. There's often too much to see and do online, and we may get so lost online that we forget our life outside of our phones and laptops.

At such times, it might be time for a digital Detox - a chance to step away from your phone and reconnect with the real world. But the question is, how can you step away in a world obsessed with scrolling through their phones? Don't worry, I have you covered.

Here's an article that teaches you how to rediscover meaningful hobbies and moments in the ever-busy city of Lagos.

1. Explore the Outdoors (Yes, Lagos Has Nature!)

Believe it or not, there’s more to Lagos than traffic and malls. There's so much you can do that you won't have enough time for it. Whether you're a wildlife lover or simply want to enjoy the chill of a quiet beach, Lagos has it all. Visit Lufasi Nature Park, hike around Lekki Conservation Centre, or take a beach day at Ilashe or Tarkwa Bay. You’ll be surprised how grounding fresh air and green spaces can be, even in a concrete jungle.

2. Read a Book That Isn’t on a Screen

Yes, the good old strategy of reading a book still works. However, this time, ensure you're completely away from your screen. This means no PDF. Instead, pick up a novel or nonfiction book from local bookstores like Terra Kulture or Roving Heights. Reading restores your eyes from blue light and lets your imagination roam beyond TikTok trends.

3. Cook or Bake Without Googling the Recipe

People who enjoy cooking know that it's such an exciting hobby. It's a sweet distraction from your phone. Start this weekend by challenging yourself to make a dish from memory or a family recipe. Cooking engages your senses and offers a sense of accomplishment. Besides, there's the joy that comes from eating the results of your work. Just make sure you have a recipe off the top of your head so you don't have to run to Google every time to check.

4. Join a Community Club or Group

Lagos is full of interest-based communities, whether it’s a cycling group in Ikoyi, a dance class on the Mainland, or a weekend chess meetup. And guess what? There's no better way to detox yourself than actually meeting people face-to-face. No filters or follow requests - everything feels natural, and absolutely magical.

5. Journal Your Thoughts the Old-School Way

Get a physical notebook and pen. Reflect, rant, doodle, or dream. Journaling helps you declutter your mind, process emotions, and be fully present.