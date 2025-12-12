15 Best Dressed Celebrities in 2025, According to Vogue

We’re talking about more than just clothes; it’s about how these stars carry themselves, how they turn heads, and how they make an impact through what they wear.

The fashion world is constantly changing, and 2025 is no different. Vogue’s list of the best-dressed celebrities this year isn’t just about flashy outfits; it’s about style that makes a statement, challenges conventions, and effortlessly blends high fashion with personal flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the edgy streetwear stylings of A$AP Rocky to Rihanna’s unpredictable mix of couture and sportswear, this year’s best-dressed list feels like an anthology of true fashion moments .

We’re talking about more than just clothes; it’s about how these stars carry themselves , how they turn heads, and how they make an impact through what they wear. Ready to dive into the 15 best-dressed celebrities who are stealing the spotlight in 2025? Let's go.

1. Rihanna

Rihanna’s style is an enigma wrapped in high-fashion audacity. She's the queen of mixing and matching what no one else could even think to combine, vintage with fresh runway looks, sportswear with couture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it’s not just about the clothes; it’s about how she makes it all her own. Take her 2025 Met Gala look, for example: She announced her third pregnancy in a black corseted Marc Jacobs skirt-suit, complete with a bold, theatrical hat.

2. Ayo Edebiri, Actor

Ayo Edebiri isn’t just making a name for herself on screen; she’s bringing her sartorial A-game too. Known for pushing her fashion boundaries with stylist Danielle Goldberg, Edebiri’s 2025 Met Gala look was a showstopper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Venice Film Festival, she gave us all a masterclass in colour with a cherry-red gown by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, featuring ruby-studded buttons and a dramatic train. It's bold, it’s elegant, and it screams "I’ve arrived."

3. Doechii, Rapper/Singer

Doechii, the "Swamp Princess," is known for her fearless fashion choices, and she proved it again in 2025. Her Grammys performance was a multi-look extravaganza, and the pièce de résistance?

That Louis Vuitton Met Gala look, made all the more memorable by her viral moment demanding more umbrellas to block out the paparazzi. She wore the heck out of that outfit, and we’ll never forget the boldness she brought to the red carpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. A$AP Rocky, Rapper/Actor/Designer

When it comes to menswear, A$AP Rocky is practically in a league of his own. He’s not about your dad’s boring suits. His 2025 Met Gala ensemble, a tailored suit and parka combo from his own creative agency, AWGE, paid homage to his roots. The Marmot parka, a staple from his childhood, merged street sensibility with high fashion in a way that only Rocky could pull off. READ ALSO: 7 Rihanna Maternity Looks That Deserve Their Own Fashion Week

5. Tyla, Singer

Tyla’s style is as playful as her music. She loves mixing in archival pieces with modern twists, and she’s one of the few people who can pull off vintage Dolce & Gabbana belts as skirts. Her best outfit of 2025? That mussel shells jacket and openwork knit skirt by George Troch.

6. India Bradley, Dancer

India Bradley is a force both on and off the stage. Whether she’s in her ballet uniform or a slinky black dress, she knows how to make a statement. At her 27th birthday celebration, where she also received her promotion to New York City Ballet soloist, Bradley wore an elegant black Emcee Studios tank top and a tiered Collina Strada skirt.

7. Venus Williams, Athlete

Venus Williams is already one of the best tennis players in history, but let’s talk about her on-court style in 2025. For the US Open, she commissioned Khaite to design a custom navy tennis dress with white piping, and it might just be one of the most elegant sports looks we’ve seen in years. Whether she's rocking tennis whites or dressed up for the occasion, Williams always brings it.

8. Teyana Taylor, Actor/Singer

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to turning heads, and 2025 was her year to own it. Her daring Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann look at the Time100 Gala was a showstopper—a sliver of sheer fabric under a blazer. She’s confident, edgy, and unapologetically bold. When Taylor steps out, you know she’s about to make a statement.

9. Hailey Bieber, Entrepreneur

Hailey Bieber’s fashion is the epitome of casual chic. She’s a master at mixing high-low looks, and in 2025, she showed us how to dress effortlessly yet elevated.

One of her standout moments was at Coachella, where she rocked a flame-necked Mugler corset paired with pants, giving us all a lesson in how to mix edginess with sophistication. When she speaks through her wardrobe, everyone listens.

10. Solange, Singer

While Solange may not have dropped new music in 2025, her presence in the fashion world is as strong as ever. The singer/artist has continued to dominate with her bold sartorial choices. READ ALSO: What “Costume Art” Could Look Like on the Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet

11. Anok Yai, Model

Anok Yai is the ultimate supermodel-off-duty icon. Whether she’s wearing body-hugging loungewear or dripping in diamonds, Yai knows how to serve up chic with a side of drama. Her Paris look in a pink beanie, grey sweats, gold cuffs, and a Birkin bag was a masterclass in “I woke up like this” perfection. If you don’t know who she is yet, you will.

12. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s style evolution has been one for the history books, and 2025 is no exception. The former First Lady has embraced bold, structured suits, and she absolutely owned Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel collection. The houndstooth suit she wore while promoting The Look, her book about personal style, was sharp, strong, and unforgettable—just like her.

13. Andre Walker, Designer

Andre Walker is known for his blend of irreverence and style. The designer’s look for the 2025 CFDA Awards—a Fruit of the Loom undershirt, Lucas Ossendrijver-era Lanvin jacket, and tie-dye pants—was a perfect mix of casual cool and high fashion. Walker’s personal style, with its mix of street and sophistication, makes him a true fashion icon.

14. Kendall Jenner, Model/Entrepreneur

Kendall Jenner’s style is a delicate balance of tomboyish edge and ultra-feminine grace. Whether she’s in vintage tees or high-octane designer dresses, Jenner knows how to make it look easy. Her fluffy off-white Bottega Veneta dress at a recent L'Oréal event was a testament to her ability to turn heads with simple elegance.

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Athlete

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may own the NBA tunnel walk, but it’s his fashion choices off the court that have us swooning. His raw-denim Canadian tuxedo during the 2025 playoffs was a perfect blend of casual and cool, demonstrating that when it comes to street style, Gilgeous-Alexander is always ahead of the game.

Fashion in 2025 is about more than just pretty clothes; it’s about attitude, confidence, and making a statement. These 15 celebrities have mastered the art of using fashion as an extension of their personalities.