Don Julio Tequila Celebrates Devoted African Storytellers: Diageo Announces Landmark Partnership With the AMVCA

Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), marking a significant strategic impact in the African creative economy. The partnership is led by the luxury tequila brand, Don Julio, the official celebratory spirit of the awards.

This collaboration is rooted in the narrative that Don Julio celebrates Africa’s most devoted storytellers at the AMVCAs. It recognizes the immense dedication, relentless craft and earned success required to reach the pinnacle of African filmmaking, making the premium tequila the perfect accompaniment to the industry’s most celebrated moment.

“The AMVCAs are the definitive platform for recognizing the dedication, passion and sheer genius of African filmmakers. Don Julio is a brand born from a philosophy of devotion and craft qualities that mirror the journey of every director, actor, and crew member who brings a story to life,” said Anne Joy Michira-Muhoro; Marketing Director Diageo South, West and Central Africa. “Our goal is to shift the narrative from mere partnership to genuine cultural collaboration that is deeply rooted in craftsmanship.”

Speaking on the new alliance, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, “for over a decade, the AMVCA has stood as the continent’s most trusted stage for celebrating those who shape Africa’s stories. As we enter a new era, this partnership with Don Julio reflects a meeting of two iconic brands built on mastery, authenticity, and a commitment to excellence. Together, we are elevating the magic of the AMVCA to new heights, enriching the experience for our audiences, and amplifying the creators whose work continues to define African culture. This represents our belief that African storytelling is world-class — and deserves to be celebrated with the same craft, prestige, and passion that our filmmakers pour into their art.”

The partnership represents a shared vision to not only applaud established excellence but also to celebrate emerging talent within the continent’s rapidly evolving film landscape. Through this alliance, Don Julio and the AMVCA will create a collaborative platform to celebrate excellence, recognize creative achievement and ensure that the rich, diverse talents emerging from Africa continue to receive global recognition and support.

More details about nominees, event activities, and exclusive Don Julio x AMVCA experiences with supporting brands like Gunness and Jonnie Walker all from the Diageo’s family will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on this partnership follow @DonJulioTequila and @AMVCA

About AMVCA

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is Africa’s biggest celebration of the film and television industry, honouring African storytelling excellence since 2013. The AMVCA draws entries from multiple African countries, giving it a pan-African reach and has become a benchmark for quality, economic and cultural impact. Broadcast live to millions across 50+ countries, the AMVCA red carpet and Cultural Day fashion has become one of the trends to watch annually, dominating social conversations and grabbing global media attention, generating record-breaking engagement. With over 400 awards presented to date, the AMVCA remains the continent’s ultimate stage for recognising talent, and the stage is set to mark its 12th edition in 2026.

About Don Julio Tequila

Founded on the devotion and craft of Don Julio González in 1942, Don Julio Tequila is the world’s original luxury tequila. Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, the brand remains committed to the highest quality standards, resulting in a portfolio that includes Don Julio Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the ultra-premium 1942. Don Julio celebrates the moment of earned achievement, recognizing the effort that leads to extraordinary success.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories, including Johnnie Walker, Singleton, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Guinness, and Don Julio. Diageo products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is committed to celebrating life, every day, everywhere.