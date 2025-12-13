Monica Shines at Pulse Fiesta 2025, Hails Organisers

#FeaturedPost

When we echoed ahead about the potential content, vibe, energy and freebies this year’s Pulse Fiesta would come with, courtesy of Monica.cash , many of you didn’t believe us. The event has now come and gone, and many are still left with the indelible memories from the weekend.

This year’s Pulse Fiesta, which was held at SOL beach, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos, had the attendance of over seven thousand ravers, some of whom came from nearby southwest cities. Saturday, December 6, 2025, was not a regular weekend for party lovers and ravers who attended the fifth edition of Pulse Fiesta; it was a night of energy, rave, excitement and vibes.

Aniko, Sigag Lauren, Sons of Ubuntu, Casper Sandra, Tolu Daniel, MIA, Dope Caesar, Crowd Kontroller, SlymShady, and Abiodun all opened the show. With them, it was from one DJ to another, and from one Hypeman to the next, entertaining the massive crowd of ravers all night long.

Shoday came in afterwards with an outstanding and energetic performance, which sustained the energy of the crowd till the arrival of FALZ - the bahd guy.

FALZ ended the show at 5 am with an electrifying energy, one enough to keep the attendees vibing till they got to their various destinations. Despite the energy and vibe of his performance, the thirty minutes Falz time seemed insatiable for the crowd who had been longing to see his performance on the night.

For Monica.cash , the preparation for the event was evident in the activities of the brand at the event. You could tell from the two beautiful booths mounted in strategic positions. One, as a brand experience centre on the main beach floor, and the other as a photo booth at the walkway after the beach entrance.

Monica attended to thousands of attendees at the event, introducing the brand to them, taking them through a variety of games and handing out goodie bags to every attendee who visited the booth, inclding complementary meals for each new user of the Monica brand.

At the Monica photobooth, hundreds of vibers took photos and videos of themselves to post on social media and engage with Monica.cash on Instagram, and this also attracted instant prizes from the Crypto brand. Monica.cash has not stopped giving out prizes. So, if you were at the Pulse Fiesta, click here to see how to get yours.

In her comment on the event, Chief Operating Officer of Monica Technologies, Chinazam Vivian Umezinwa expressed satisfaction about the event, noting that the crypto brand is happy to have been a part of it. Her statement reads in part, “Pulse Fiesta was a good one. We love the performances, the excitement, the audience, the crowd. I really appreciate everything and all the work that was put together to make the event a success. I specially appreciate the booth branding company. The vendor who did our booth did an excellent job. It was great, it was amazing. Spotlight was on the booth, the lights, the branding, the LED - everything was on point. We had a misunderstanding at the start of the event, but it all got sorted out. I really appreciate Pulse Fiesta for this, and we are really happy to be a part of this wonderful event”.

Monica.cash is a crypto brand that allows you to convert your crypto to naira, make transfers at zero charges, as well as pay bills seamlessly and through a fast and secure channel. All these are accessible through the Monica Mobile App .

To catch up on the major highlights of the event, visit Monica.cash Instagram handle.