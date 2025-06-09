When the weather gets hotter, getting a good night’s sleep becomes a challenge. Sure, you could increase your use of the air conditioner, but that only drives up electricity bills. And in a country like ours, where the power supply is often unstable, relying on AC isn’t exactly sustainable.

That’s why it helps to look for better alternatives. Sometimes, the issue isn’t just the heat, it’s your bedding. Lightweight, breathable bed sheets and pillows can make a big difference, helping you stay cool, comfortable, and dry through the night.

What to Look For in Cooling Bed Sheets and Pillows

Material

The fabric your bedding is made from plays a huge role in how cool or warm you feel at night. Look for breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightweight options like: Cotton : Especially percale or organic cotton, which is dry and breathable.

Linen : Naturally airy and great at regulating body temperature, even in intense heat.

Tencel : Soft, smooth, and made from eucalyptus, which is known for moisture-wicking.

Bamboo-derived fabrics : They’re silky and breathable.

Wool : Surprisingly breathable and moisture-wicking, especially in lighter weaves or blends.

Silk : Smooth and temperature-regulating, but may not be as absorbent.

Kapok: A natural, down-like fibre often used in pillows; it’s breathable and eco-friendly.

Thread Count

Higher thread count doesn’t always mean better, especially in hot weather. Sheets with a thread count between 250 - 400 are often lighter and more breathable. Very high thread counts can trap heat and feel heavier.

The Everyday TENCEL Collection

The Everyday TENCEL Collection is lightweight, breathable, and is made from 100% TENCEL Lyocell, an eco-friendly fabric known for its moisture-wicking and cooling properties. It has a fine 60s yarn count, which makes it feel smooth against the skin, making it ideal for hot sleepers or anyone with sensitive skin. It’s also hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and sustainably made. Where to Buy: Shop Weavve Home

Price: ₦153,100 for the fitted sheet set and ₦307,500 for the complete set.

Plain Cream Premium Bedding

This sheet is made from 100% Egyptian Cotton, making it naturally breathable and gentle on the skin and ideal for warm nights. It features a 400 thread count, striking the right balance between softness and airflow to offer a smooth, luxurious feel without being too heavy or heat-trapping. The weave allows for better ventilation, helping hot sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Where to Buy: Shop Esorae Home. Price: ₦77,000

Colour

If your bed is near a window or in a sunlit part of the room, go for lighter-coloured sheets. Light shades reflect sunlight and stay cooler, while dark shades absorb heat. If you love deeper tones, try keeping your blinds or curtains closed during the day to prevent heat buildup.

The Signature TENCEL Flat Sheet set comes in a range of colours, from Lavender Bloom. Made from 100% TENCEL Lyocell fibres, this flat sheet features an 80s yarn count, one of the finest available, produced by only a few mills globally. It has a 400 single-ply thread count, which gives it a lightweight, breathable, and smooth finish ideal for hot weather. Where to Buy: Shop Weavve Home

Price: Starts from ₦178,900.

Memory Pillow

This memory foam gently conforms to the head and neck, easing pressure and keeping your spine aligned throughout the night. It has a cooling gel core that draws heat away to maintain a comfortable temperature, while the breathable structure keeps airflow steady. Movement stays contained, which is perfect for light sleepers who share a bed. Its hypoallergenic properties also make it a solid pick for those who suffer from allergies. Where to Buy: Shop E’Sorae Home. Price: ₦48,000

Silk Five Star Pillow Silk Five Star Pillow

Silk has a way of making sleep feel great. This Silk Five Star Pillow is smooth, breathable surface keeps skin cool and hair in place, cutting down on tangles, and those creases that tend to stay long after you wake up. It’s soft enough for sensitive skin and does not cling or trap heat, making it a great option for hot nights. Beneath it all, a lightweight polyester fill provides just enough support without adding weight. The natural shine adds a touch of luxury, adding to your space while doing what good pillows should. Where to Buy: Shop E’Sorae Home Price: ₦37,500.