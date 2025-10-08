In the good old days, "flexing" involved showing off designer labels, exotic getaways, or striking a pose next to a luxury car. But in 2025, Gen Z has changed the game. For them, the real currency of cool isn’t necessarily wealth; it’s belonging to a niche or subculture that feels authentic, creative, and unapologetically personal.

Whether it's corecore edits on TikTok , X stan communities, or hyper-niche fashion subcultures like "blokecore" or "clean girl," Gen Z's flex signals identity, taste, and belonging. The question is: why did subcultures and niches become Gen Z's new flex? And what does this mean for culture, brands, and the future of influence?

The number one most popular activity was reading printed books (10.9 percent) followed by baking (8.8 percent).

A May 2025 survey of 1,600 Americans ages 18 to 28 revealed something beautiful: most young people today have at least one “grandma hobby.” Whether it’s journaling, gardening, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, or even doing Jigsaw puzzles, these once “old-fashioned” pastimes have found their way back into modern life.

For a generation raised on screens, algorithms, and endless notifications, there’s something deeply grounding about hobbies that require your hands, your focus, and your patience.

The Old Flex: Status Symbols and Mainstream Clout

If you think about it, Gen Z grew up with the internet, but not in the same way millennials did. They’ve always had endless access to content, meaning they never had to pick one lane. So while previous generations rallied around one or two “defining” aesthetics, Gen Z thrives in the in-between. They’re the ones building playlists that swing from Afrobeats to indie-folk in one scroll, rocking crochet tops with cargo pants, or logging onto Discord to gush about a hyper-specific video game mod. For them, individuality isn’t about being different for the sake of it, it’s about finding the exact little pocket of culture that feels like home.

For millennials, the "flex" was money, designer labels, and attention. You were valued based on how loudly you could scream success: Balenciaga sneakers, iPhone upgrades, or VIP concert tickets. Flexing was the norm. Basically, being rich is cool, but boasting about money is played out.

Why Subcultures Are Here To Stay

Gen Z are digital natives at the core of their being. Millennials grew up learning to cope with social media, but Gen Z was born into it. TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram algorithms don't reward mass popularity; instead, they reward niche audiences. From "dark academia" playlists and "Sephora kids" conversations to how the internet dismantles identity into micro-circles where being a niche enables you to be seen.

Subcultures Signal Taste, Not Just Wealth Wearing popular brands or thrift shopping, the ultimate Y2K is not just about price; it's about being in the know. To be aligned with cottagecore, skater, or e-girl fashion means that you have cultural knowledge, rather than just cash. This makes the flex more intellectual than financial. Gen Z doesn’t want to miss out on a trend everyone knows about , or the inside joke only their subculture gets. For instance, knowing the slang of your K-pop fandom or referencing an obscure meme is a flex because it proves you belong to an exclusive group.

Examples of Niches as Flex

What’s fascinating is how these hobbies are finding a new home in digital subcultures. TikTok’s #CraftTok, #BookTok, and #CozyCore communities are filled with young people turning their living spaces into creative sanctuaries. It’s almost paradoxical: the very platforms that fuel overstimulation are now hosting a movement toward peace and a unique sense of self. But that’s the power of Gen Z, they know how to remix culture until it feels like theirs.

There’s no longer one template for “cool.” You can be into streetwear and still spend your nights cross-stitching. You can thrift vintage lace blouses and game until 2 AM. You can be part of the #softlife crowd and the #goblincore enthusiasts. Every niche, every hobby, every weird little interest has a seat at the table. For music, It's not so much about liking Beyoncé or Drake; it’s about stanning underground hyperpop artists, SoundCloud rappers, or anime soundtrack producers. The brag is being an early adopter of a niche fandom and gatekeeping it.

How Brands Are Catching On

Brands are realising that they won't win Gen Z by taking the mass-market route. Instead, brands are digging themselves deep into subcultures.



For decades, the formula for connecting with youth culture was simple: big slogans, aspirational heroes, and sleek campaigns that told you who you should want to be. But this new generation isn’t buying into perfection anymore. Nowhere is that shift clearer than in Nike’s new campaign, “Why Do It?”

After nearly forty years of telling athletes to “Just Do It,” Nike is passing the baton to a new generation, one that doesn’t just want to win, they want to understand why they’re playing in the first place. The campaign’s message reframes greatness not as a medal, title, or record, but as a choice. And that’s the exact language Gen Z speaks.

The New Social Currency

For Gen Z, cultural literacy is the new wealth. The ability to navigate memes, reference hyper-specific aesthetics, or participate in fandoms shows you’re plugged in. The more obscure (but authentic) your niche, the more impressive. This is why even celebrities attempt to infiltrate subcultures. Take artists being linked with skater culture, or luxury brands collaborating with underground internet fashion. It's not about being famous everywhere anymore; it’s about being subculturally true. READ MORE: Why Gen Z Nigerians are redefining what it means to be ‘successful’

So, What's the Catch?