What Does IJGB Mean And Why Do We Hear It A Lot During The Holidays

You know it’s December in Lagos when you start hearing accents that sound suspiciously like London and Houston. Welcome to IJGB szn (season) when returnees from abroad flood Nigeria. The traffic’s heavier, the clubs are fuller, and there’s that familiar chorus of “gonna, wanna.” But how did “IJGB” turn from a casual phrase into a lifestyle movement that defines Nigeria’s December energy?

What Does IJGB Mean?

“IJGB” literally stands for “I Just Got Back.” It started as playful slang for Nigerians who live abroad but return home, usually during the holidays. At first, it was a funny way to describe those who show up with fresh accents, trendy outfits , stories about how things work abroad, and the usual “I just got back” chorus. But over time, IJGB became a cemented lifestyle tag that represents diasporans and, by extension, a certain December excitement ( Detty December ) that only happens in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the IJGB Lifestyle Took Over Nigerian Holidays

There was a time when December in Nigeria was simply about family reunions. Now, it’s a full-on festival, thanks in part to the IJGBs. From Detty December concerts and exclusive events to beach houses and rooftop brunch meetups , the IJGB crowd has turned the month into an economic and cultural moment. Lagos, Abuja, and even Port Harcourt come alive. Everyone’s cashing out, from event planners, Airbnb hosts, fashion stylists, and club owners. Social media amplified it, too. Every December, timelines light up with “soft life” content: boat parties in Lekki, luxury dining in Victoria Island, and late-night linkups in lounges.

How Do You Know an IJGB

ADVERTISEMENT

You can spot an IJGB from a mile away. The accent gives them away; then comes the style: designer fits and sneakers . There are constant jabs at the country with an irritated look and that subtle air of superiority. You can also identify an IJGB by their lifestyle. They always party hard, go to the most expensive venues, want to eat local foods , and are quick to throw the question “Do you know who I am?” at you in a fight.

Places to Meet an IJGB in Lagos

You will find IJGBs chasing adventures, big bums, and experiences. You are more likely to interact with them at high-end but popular restaurants and bars, beach clubs, and social events like raves, Pulse Fiesta , concerts, and art exhibitions. They love to be in places that complement their lifestyle and aesthetics and also give them a real taste of home. You will find them at these places and events:

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Island (VI)

If you’re a true Lagosian, you already know Victoria Island is the place to be in December. IJGBs flock to this area because it’s packed with high-end restaurants, lounges, and clubs, five-star hotels, and waterfront apartments. Don’t miss these events: Flytime Fest at Eko Convention Centre (Dec 22–25) — think back-to-back Afrobeats bangers for three days straight.



The HKB Live Show at Citizen Restobar (Nov 22) — live music, great food, and a crowd that’s just as extra as you.

Ikeja

You will find more IJGBs here because of the excellent Airbnbs. Ikeja is where the Mainland party lives. With big hotels and malls like Ikeja City Mall and Maryland Mall, and plenty of lounges, it’s a great spot for IJGBs to experience Lagos at their own pace. The Kalakuta Museum and the Shrine are top places to find them. Watch out for them at the Biosky Playhouse Mainland Rage at Lion Wonder Arena happening on Nov. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaba

Yaba has that young, creative, artsy vibe. You’re more likely to find IJGBs who are techies, creatives, and anyone who loves a party that’s colourful, fun, and just a little bit nostalgic. It gives them the perfect opportunity to reconnect with Lagos culture. A highlight event for finding IJGBs is the Detty Faaji at MUSON Centre Garden (Dec 27).

Lekki

Lekki is where IJGBs go for that mix of glam and chill. Beach houses, premium lounges, outdoor raves – you name it, it’s happening. You’ll definitely catch IJGBs at: Amapiano District: The Anniversary at Maradona Twin Waters (Nov 14).



The Margalympics at Orange Island (Nov 30).



Lagos Party Diaspora Night at Club Ask, Lekki (Dec 26).



Pulse Fiesta at Sol Beach (Dec. 6). Get your Pulse Fiesta tickets early.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IJGB Effect on Nigeria’s Economy

Behind the glam, the IJGB wave drives big money. Airlines, hotels, lounges, and fashion stores all benefit from returnees’ heavy spending during December. Nightlife hubs like Quilox, Zaza, Vaniti Lagos, New Afrika Shrine, and beaches stay packed. Food spots like RSVP, Ox, and Noir become reunion hotspots. Even small businesses, from hairstylists to tailors, get a holiday boom. It’s no exaggeration to say IJGBs fuel the December economy.

Read Next: 5 Tricks to Book The Cheapest International Flights from Nigeria .