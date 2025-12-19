Indomie Fan Club Launches Fun-Filled Family TV Show for Nigerian Kids

#FeaturedPost

The Indomie Fan Club House had its exciting premiere, bringing laughter, games, sing-alongs, and prizes to eager young fans. Here’s what went down: storytelling, music, and life lessons blended seamlessly, celebrating creativity, friendship, and teamwork, making the show more than just entertainment, but a new family favourite in the making.

The Big Premiere

On Tuesday, December 16, Indomie hosted the highly anticipated premiere of The Indomie Fan Club House at FilmHouse Cinemas, Surulere. Over 100 children, including Indomie Fan Club members from Lagos schools, filled the cinema with laughter, claps, and excitement. Parents looked on, proud to see kids fully immersed in a show made just for them.

From the moment the lights dimmed, it was clear this wasn’t just another children’s programme. But what makes this show truly special? That’s what we’ll explore in the next part.

Learning Made Fun

Created by Frank Iddo and brought to life by the Indomie Fan Club kids, the show proves learning can be fun, playful, and deeply Nigerian. Each episode blends storytelling, games, music, and everyday life lessons that teach children about friendship, creativity, teamwork, and kindness.

Fun segments like “Recipe of the Day” make learning interactive, while catchy songs keep kids singing along… sometimes for hours! But who brings all this energy to life on screen? That’s coming up next.

Meet the Stars

The show is anchored by “Mama Do Good, played by actor and poet Ruby Agwu, alongside rising stars Chidinma Orji and Elder Osimhen. Their charm and energy make every story feel real, relatable, and full of heart.

At the premiere, one of the highlights was the full sing-along to the “Mama Do Good” jingle and the Indomie Fan Club theme song, filling the cinema with pure joy. But what truly sets this show apart is its cultural resonance, something we’ll explore next.

A New Favourite for Nigerian Families

From the language to the music and lessons, The Indomie Fan Club House speaks directly to Nigerian children. It’s wholesome without being boring, educational without feeling like homework, and entertaining without losing its heart.

Reflecting the fan club mantra, “We Are Indomitables,” the show encourages kindness, creativity, and imagination, all while keeping kids engaged and having fun.

Mark your calendars: the TV premiere is on January 10, 2026, airing on Africa Magic Family and AIT. After the premiere, it’s clear that this could become Nigeria’s next big family favourite.