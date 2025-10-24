If you’ve ever been in Lagos during Detty December, you know the rule. Everything gets more expensive once the rush starts. Concert tickets? Gone. Flight and Ride prices? Doubled. Apartment rates? Astronomical. Even that shawarma on your street somehow joins in the inflation. That’s why Lagosians who love Detty December but hate last-minute stress don’t wait for December to plan. They start early, when prices and the city still have a sense of calm. Here’s your guide to getting ahead of the madness.

1. Buy Your Tickets Now Before They Triple in Price

From Palmwine Fest to every festival lined up, Detty December events are always in high demand. Only the early birds get front-row seats; everyone else gets FOMO. Once tickets drop, grab yours. Prices rise every two weeks as events sell out and production costs increase. Even movie premieres and day parties now do tiered pricing. So that ₦15k ticket in October becomes ₦40k in December. Follow our Instagram page and turn on notifications for weekly updates.

2. Lock Down Your Flights Before the IJGBs Take Over

If you’re an IJGB (“I Just Got Back”) or flying one way or another during December, book your flights now. Because once more diaspora crowd starts buying, prices fly faster than your salary on payday. By mid-November, that ₦250k Lagos–London ticket turns ₦600k. Then, you’ll find yourself negotiating with your travel agent or searching for deals like it's Chowdeck’s love wheel. Even local travellers aren’t safe. Lagos-to-Abuja flights, Christmas road trips, and even intercity buses fill up fast. So whether you’re coming home or escaping the chaos, get your booking done early. Tip: Use fare alert apps like WakaNow or platforms that allow part-payment. A small deposit now could save you from full-blown Detty inflation later.

3. Stock Up Before the December Price Surge

This hike affects groceries and your beauty products, too. Their prices rise once the festivities begin. So, stock up early on non-perishables (drinks, skincare, wigs, home essentials), anything that won’t expire before Christmas. Tip: Keep an extra stash of gifts. There’s always that last-minute hangout where you’ll need to show up with something thoughtful.

4. Book Your Stay Early — Hotels and Apartments Fill Up Before You Blink

Whether you’re a tourist, an IJGB, or just someone trying to escape their noisy cousins, book your stay ahead. By November, the best hotels and shortlets are gone, and the ones left will charge you premium rates for average rooms. Tip: Don’t rely on “I’ll find something when I land.” You’ll end up staying at your auntie’s house, explaining why you came home at 3 a.m.

5. Start Your ‘Detty Fund’ Now

Let’s be honest, “Detty December wey sweet, na money kill am.” From brunches to club nights, Lagos enjoyment doesn’t come cheap. The smartest way to fund it is to start saving now. Use digital banks or fintech apps that offer “spend and save” options like Kuda, OPay, and ALAT. Every time you swipe your card, a small amount is added to your December stash. By December, you’ll thank yourself for that little discipline while others are lamenting over debit alerts.

In Summary

Wise people plan Detty December way before summer. Smart people make their Detty December plans during the summer. And rich people, well, they don’t plan. They just pay five times the price.