Where do you go when Lagos parties turn off their speakers late into the night, and hunger pangs are the next sounds you can hear? Whether it is the end of a rooftop party in VI, a club in Lekki, or a house party on the Mainland, the hunger that hits after you party till late hits different. Thankfully, these 13 late-night spots across Lekki, VI, Ikoyi, Surulere, and other parts of the Mainland reliably serve food into the small hours. Not all heroes wear capes; some just keep the lights on round the clock with a realistic budget range, and a menu that lets you order or check opening times on the spot.

If You’re Around Lekki or Ikate

1. ASAP Chops

Address: L.W.S Close, Jakande First Gate, Lekki

1a Prince Ibrahim Eletu Avenue What stands out: 24-hour takeout and delivery with grilled meat, shawarma, and late-night staples. Their menu is great for quick, no-fuss platters.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bowthorp FoodVille

Address: 1 Still Waters Garden Estate Road, Lekki What stands out: 24-hour continental and Nigerian comfort food; mixed grills and platters. Also offers shisha and casual late-night energy.

3. Wokinn Chinese

Address: Tomayo Mall, Lekki

Scoulch Mall, Lekki Phase 1 What stands out: Affordable Chinese delivery and late services (noodles, fried rice, samosas). Perfect when you want something warm and filling after dancing. Here’s their 24/7 menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Shaq’s Place

Address: 40b Adebayo Doherty Road, Lekki What stands out: Afro-fusion comfort bowls and loaded rice dishes (prawn, native rice options). Bigger portions and flavour-forward combos for a proper refuel.

5. Eat With Mimi

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 15, Nike Art Gallery, Ikate

21, Lekki County Homes What stands out: Homey meals and creative bites (Avocado baguette, Asun noodles), open 24/7 at some branches, and ideal for a late-night, comforting plate.

If You’re Around Victoria Island (VI) and Oniru

6. B2B — Breakfast 2 Breakfast

Address: 33 Akin Adesola Street, VI, Lagos What stands out: Classic all-day diner format. Pancakes, shrimp pasta, and breakfast bowls are favourites. They are open into the early hours, so you can go from club to breakfast table.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Prime Chinese

Address: 860A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island What stands out: Longstanding Chinese spot famous for its menu of generous portions of fried rice, noodles, and seafood options. A go-to for island late-night cravings.

8. Yellow Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 3A Oko Awo Street, VI What stands out: 24/7 delivery-friendly rice and pasta meals, combos, and platters designed to satisfy large groups. Their menu is good for sharing after an after-party.

9. Chopilos by Slippery

Address: 873, Ozumba Mbadiwe, VI What stands out: Afro-fusion lounge with a menu containing items such as Asun jollof and loaded rice dishes. Offers 24/7 service at the VI outlet and a menu heavy on party-friendly mains. Good for groups who want a sit-down end to the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Eve After Dark

Address: 16 Palace Road, Oniru What stands out: Born as a 24/7 “internet kitchen” — wide menu that covers Nigerian classics and comfort dishes, with strong delivery reach across Lagos at odd hours. Good for when you don’t want to move but need tasty jollof or stew.

If You’re in Ikoyi

11. Jay’s Diner

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: Falomo Square, Ikoyi What stands out: Comfort diner in Ikoyi with solid sandwiches, mains, and breakfast plates. Perfect for quieter, cleaner late-night options away from the club crush.

If You Are in Surulere

12. Ofada Heaven

Address: 62 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere What stands out: Specialises in Ofada rice and native sauces. Perfect for a heavy, peppery, restorative plate after a long night. Open 24hrs and popular with mainland crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Lounge Thirty8

Address: 67, Bode Thomas, Surulere What stands out: Late-night lounge & restaurant with fusion dishes. They host events and offer an energetic late-night scene. This spot is ideal if you want food plus a bit more vibe after parties.

Quick Tips for After-party Food Survival

ADVERTISEMENT

Plan your route: Know which side of town you’ll end up and save reservation numbers on your phone.

Hydrate first: A glass of water before the food helps digestion. (Lagos heat + alcohol = hangover.)

Order for the crew: Lots of these places do large platters that are cheaper and easier. See Yellow Plate or Bowthorp for shareable combos.

Cash + POS: Some small outlets still favour cash. So carry both.

If you’re hosting an after-party: Book in advance where possible (Chopilos, Shaq’s Place take reservations).