Where do you go when Lagos parties turn off their speakers late into the night, and hunger pangs are the next sounds you can hear? Whether it is the end of a rooftop party in VI, a club in Lekki, or a house party on the Mainland, the hunger that hits after you party till late hits different.
Thankfully, these 13 late-night spots across Lekki, VI, Ikoyi, Surulere, and other parts of the Mainland reliably serve food into the small hours. Not all heroes wear capes; some just keep the lights on round the clock with a realistic budget range, and a menu that lets you order or check opening times on the spot.
If You’re Around Lekki or Ikate
1. ASAP Chops
Address:
L.W.S Close, Jakande First Gate, Lekki
1a Prince Ibrahim Eletu Avenue
What stands out: 24-hour takeout and delivery with grilled meat, shawarma, and late-night staples. Their menu is great for quick, no-fuss platters.
2. Bowthorp FoodVille
Address: 1 Still Waters Garden Estate Road, Lekki
What stands out: 24-hour continental and Nigerian comfort food; mixed grills and platters. Also offers shisha and casual late-night energy.
3. Wokinn Chinese
Address:
Tomayo Mall, Lekki
Scoulch Mall, Lekki Phase 1
What stands out: Affordable Chinese delivery and late services (noodles, fried rice, samosas). Perfect when you want something warm and filling after dancing. Here’s their 24/7 menu.
4. Shaq’s Place
Address: 40b Adebayo Doherty Road, Lekki
What stands out: Afro-fusion comfort bowls and loaded rice dishes (prawn, native rice options). Bigger portions and flavour-forward combos for a proper refuel.
5. Eat With Mimi
Address:
15, Nike Art Gallery, Ikate
21, Lekki County Homes
What stands out: Homey meals and creative bites (Avocado baguette, Asun noodles), open 24/7 at some branches, and ideal for a late-night, comforting plate.
If You’re Around Victoria Island (VI) and Oniru
6. B2B — Breakfast 2 Breakfast
Address: 33 Akin Adesola Street, VI, Lagos
What stands out: Classic all-day diner format. Pancakes, shrimp pasta, and breakfast bowls are favourites. They are open into the early hours, so you can go from club to breakfast table.
7. Prime Chinese
Address: 860A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island
What stands out: Longstanding Chinese spot famous for its menu of generous portions of fried rice, noodles, and seafood options. A go-to for island late-night cravings.
8. Yellow Plate
Address: 3A Oko Awo Street, VI
What stands out: 24/7 delivery-friendly rice and pasta meals, combos, and platters designed to satisfy large groups. Their menu is good for sharing after an after-party.
9. Chopilos by Slippery
Address: 873, Ozumba Mbadiwe, VI
What stands out: Afro-fusion lounge with a menu containing items such as Asun jollof and loaded rice dishes. Offers 24/7 service at the VI outlet and a menu heavy on party-friendly mains. Good for groups who want a sit-down end to the night.
10. Eve After Dark
Address: 16 Palace Road, Oniru
What stands out: Born as a 24/7 “internet kitchen” — wide menu that covers Nigerian classics and comfort dishes, with strong delivery reach across Lagos at odd hours. Good for when you don’t want to move but need tasty jollof or stew.
If You’re in Ikoyi
11. Jay’s Diner
Address: Falomo Square, Ikoyi
What stands out: Comfort diner in Ikoyi with solid sandwiches, mains, and breakfast plates. Perfect for quieter, cleaner late-night options away from the club crush.
If You Are in Surulere
12. Ofada Heaven
Address: 62 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere
What stands out: Specialises in Ofada rice and native sauces. Perfect for a heavy, peppery, restorative plate after a long night. Open 24hrs and popular with mainland crowds.
13. Lounge Thirty8
Address: 67, Bode Thomas, Surulere
What stands out: Late-night lounge & restaurant with fusion dishes. They host events and offer an energetic late-night scene. This spot is ideal if you want food plus a bit more vibe after parties.
Quick Tips for After-party Food Survival
Plan your route: Know which side of town you’ll end up and save reservation numbers on your phone.
Hydrate first: A glass of water before the food helps digestion. (Lagos heat + alcohol = hangover.)
Order for the crew: Lots of these places do large platters that are cheaper and easier. See Yellow Plate or Bowthorp for shareable combos.
Cash + POS: Some small outlets still favour cash. So carry both.
If you’re hosting an after-party: Book in advance where possible (Chopilos, Shaq’s Place take reservations).
Save this list to your phone, share with your friends, pin the IG links, and know that whichever side of town you end up, there’s a kitchen still making you something worthwhile.