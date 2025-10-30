Lagos is stretching, Abuja is oiling its waist, Port Harcourt is clearing its throat, and everyone is warming up for DETTY DECEMBER 2025!

For many Nigerians, December is a month we all look forward to. It’s no longer just the end of the year; it’s a social season. It’s a time when people return home, friendships revive themselves, and city nightlife behaves like it has a point to prove.

The IJGBs are already planning their re-entry, because a Nigerian December without them is like suya without pepper.

And as always, there’s the financial, aesthetic, social, and sometimes even emotional preparation involved. Everyone has their own version of a Detty December checklist, but some things are now standard, regardless of where you live in Nigeria. Here’s the real, unfiltered, Nigerian Detty December prep guide. You’re welcome!

1. Save Money First, Enjoyment Comes Later

Save money first, enjoy later

Money is the first real prep for Detty December because enjoyment is not cheap. Once you start moving around, small expenses like transport, drinks, outfits, tickets, and last-minute fixes begin to multiply. Lagos especially knows how to collect money without raising its voice. If you don’t plan your spending early, December will plan it for you. Also? Pick your priorities. You don’t need to be at every event. And yes, transportation should be planned properly. You may plan to take rides everywhere, but know this: night movement pricing is not the same as afternoon pricing. Plan accordingly. Outside is sweet, but only for people who have money.

2. Look The Part

You have to dress the part

Appearance is not everything, but in December, it is very close. The month comes with its own dress code: hair done, nails fresh, and fits intentional. If you’ve been planning hairstyles or wigs, secure them now before stylists start doing “holiday pricing.” But aside from the aesthetics, dress for the venue. And if you’re going to a concert or club, make sure you’re in something you can both dance and run in. You don’t want to be caught wanting.

3. The Enjoyment Manual Isn’t Printed On The Flyer

Outside has unspoken rules, and the earlier you learn them, the fewer L’s you’ll collect. First, don’t argue with bouncers, even if you’re right, or they’re clearly profiling. Second, get a sense of the crowd's vibe before you commit. Not everywhere is your audience. Some places are networking, some are packaging, and some are real enjoyment. Enter wisely. Third: Eat before you go, if you want to cut costs. You don’t want to be hungry on the dance floor, and outside food is expensive.

4. Plan Logistics

Plan logistics

Outside is sweet until you’re stranded at 2 a.m. with no ride, no power on your phone and no plan B. Have your exit strategy before you make an entry. Charge your phone and carry a power bank as backup. If you’re moving as a group, agree on a fallback meeting point, because someone might get carried away by music or “romance”.

5. Stay Safe

Nobody goes out planning to be unsafe, but December nightlife is crowded, loud and unpredictable. Just because it’s “soft life season” doesn’t mean you forget common sense. Protect yourself, your drink, your phone, and your boundaries. Not everyone in the December crowd is looking for a good time; some people are looking for an opportunity. Don’t drink beyond what your body can negotiate. And if someone is constantly topping up your cup without you seeing the source, suspect them. Move with friends who can account for you. And if hooking up is part of your December plans, USE protection.

6. Learn Your Lyrics

Nobody wants to be the person mumbling through the hook while everyone else is screaming it word for word

One thing about December in Lagos: if the DJ drops a new banger and everybody is screaming it word-for-word, you don't want to be caught just nodding along in silence. Ayra Starr and Rema’s new track “Who’s That Girl” is already gearing up to be the December soundtrack, and nobody wants to be the person mumbling through the hook while everyone else is screaming it like a national anthem. If you want to belong in the moment, your playlist is part of your preparation.

7. Curate Your December

One big Detty December scam is FOMO. People see five events in one night and think they must attend all five or they’ve failed. Relax. You are not a touring artiste. Pick the events that actually align with your energy. If you love live music, go where the sound is good. If you’re a dancer, go where the DJ is not confused. If you want soft glam, go somewhere with seats. You don’t have to be everywhere to have a good time. The beauty of Detty December is that there’s no single manual. Some people go outside every night, some cherry-pick premium events, some stay indoors, only showing up twice. And that’s okay.

Don't Forget that January Is Right After Oblee Szn

People often forget this part. Enjoyment ends, responsibilities don’t. January is the longest month in the Nigerian calendar. That’s 45 days packed inside 31 dates. If you overspend in December, January will feel like a punishment.