Pulse Fiesta: Beats Till Dawn - The Biggest Beach Rave in December is Coming

19 September 2025 at 13:24
Get ready to party with the biggest DJs in Nigeria at Pulse Fiesta 2025. Sign up for the waiting list to secure your spot to be a part of the biggest party of Detty December.
Get ready to party with the biggest DJs in Nigeria at Pulse Fiesta 2025
Get ready to party with the biggest DJs in Nigeria at Pulse Fiesta 2025

Lagos' biggest party, the Pulse Fiesta, is coming back bigger and better. This year, we will be partying till dawn with top DJs who will be bringing the street, rave, and Afrobeats vibe to the dance floor.

Pulse Fiesta 2024 was fun!

Top-tier DJ sets (Street music, Afro-House, Afrobeat)

  • Street Music: Get ready to move your body to the best street DJ Mix. Get ready to do the legwork with the most popular Mara music sound that has ruled TikTok all year.

There's no dull moment at Pulse Fiesta 2024

The Best Afrobeats Mix: If you want to enjoy the craziest Afrobeats transition, Pulse Fiesta 2025 is the place to be. Galala vs Alanta, Shoki vs Azonto, Shaku Shaku vs Zanku, Afrobeats vs Amapiano, all the classic Nigerian music will soundtrack the night.

Feel the energy of the Pulse Fiesta

  • Afro House Do you love Rave music and Afro House? We got you.

We are bringing the best Afro House DJs to Pulse Fiesta as we party like it’s 1980.

A night of unforgetabble performances, Games, and Amazing Prizes

Peformances: Get ready to be entertained with unforgetable performances by some of Afrobeats biggest stars.

Games: Enjoy your best games with new friends at Pulse Fiesta

Enjoy a variety of games at Pulse Fiesta
Bring your freinds and have fun at Pulse Fiesta
Ruger performing at Pulse Fiesta 2024
• Tattoos, body art & piercings: Come get the coolest body art as you unwind and let loose.

P.S: It's a Fiesta, so come with your family and squad as we rave on the beach.


Sign up for the waiting list to secure your spot to be a part of the biggest party of Detty December.

https://forms.gle/gBm3vJHmeUAHy5ZbA

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS IT!!!

