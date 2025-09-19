Pulse Fiesta: Beats Till Dawn - The Biggest Beach Rave in December is Coming

Lagos' biggest party, the Pulse Fiesta, is coming back bigger and better. This year, we will be partying till dawn with top DJs who will be bringing the street, rave, and Afrobeats vibe to the dance floor.

Top-tier DJ sets (Street music, Afro-House, Afrobeat)

Street Music : Get ready to move your body to the best street DJ Mix. Get ready to do the legwork with the most popular Mara music sound that has ruled TikTok all year.

The Best Afrobeats Mix : If you want to enjoy the craziest Afrobeats transition, Pulse Fiesta 2025 is the place to be . Galala vs Alanta, Shoki vs Azonto, Shaku Shaku vs Zanku, Afrobeats vs Amapiano , all the classic Nigerian music will soundtrack the night.

We are bringing the best Afro House DJs to Pulse Fiesta as we party like it’s 1980.

Afro House Do you love Rave music and Afro House? We got you.

A night of unforgetabble performances, Games, and Amazing Prizes

• Peformances : Get ready to be entertained with unforgetable performances by some of Afrobeats biggest stars. • Games: Enjoy your best games with new friends at Pulse Fiesta

• Tattoos, body art & piercings: Come get the coolest body art as you unwind and let loose.

P.S: It's a Fiesta, so come with your family and squad as we rave on the beach.



Sign up for the waiting list to secure your spot to be a part of the biggest party of Detty December.



https://forms.gle/gBm3vJHmeUAHy5ZbA



YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS IT!!!