5 Things We Don’t Like About Detty December

As the countdown to December begins, Nigerians across major cities, especially Lagos, are already anticipating the long list of activities that will range from raves, end-of-the-year parties, concerts, and a bubbling nightlife. But while Detty December promises glitz, music, and nonstop fun, it also comes with the not-so-glamorous realities that many Nigerians dread every year.

For those who might not be familiar with the term “Detty December”, let’s get you up to speed because ignorance will not save you from the hustle and bustle that shapes Nigeria’s famous festive period.

What Is Detty December?

Detty December refers to Nigeria’s festive season, which usually starts from as early as mid-November and runs till the end of January, with December being the busiest period. During this time, major cities around the country, especially the economic and urban capital Lagos, come alive with concerts, events, and an influx of a huge diasporan population.. These visiting Nigerians, fondly called IJGBs (“I Just Got Back”), bring with them fresh energy, foreign currencies, and a wave of excitement that fuels the celebrations.

Everything around the Detty December period feels grand, energetic, and fun. Yet, on the other side of this period of celebration are the general inconveniences that come with partaking in the festivities.

From the heavy traffic, hike in prices, and congestion, there are some things we just don’t like about Detty December. Below are five things we don’t like about Detty December.

1. Surge in cab/transport prices

Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about Detty December is the surge in transportation costs. As December creeps in, the demand for cabs spikes: from airport pickups for IJGBs to transfers to clubs, parties, events, and other daily commutes. This surge means ride-hailing costs are doubling or tripling the usual price, leading to higher transport fares for everybody.

Year after year, Lagosians complain about how everyday transit becomes unreasonably expensive, but the worst part is that the spikes don’t end on New Year's Day; the surges last until mid-January.

2. Traffic and congestion

Everyone knows that the average Lagos traffic is bad. Now add tens of thousands of visitors, longer convoys, and a crowded city rushing to get to their destinations, the result is The result: hours-long commutes, gridlock, and exhausted people with barely any strength left to party.

During Detty December, minutes minutes-long drive takes hours. This builds impatience, frustration, and exhaustion that leads many to ask themselves if stepping out of the house to attend that rave or concert is really worth it.

3. Potential chargebacks affecting businesses

If there was one bitter lesson Nigerian businesses learnt from 2024, it’s that many IJGB with their fancy accents and shiny credit cards can’t be trusted.

After enjoying services duly rendered, several visiting Nigerians return to their bases only to initiate fraudulent chargebacks based on allegations of fraud and dissatisfaction with the services.

The Detty December period is a time of economic boom for businesses, whether in transportation, accommodation, restaurants, or nightlife, and is being turned into an opportunity by some people who want to eat their cake and have it.

This issue of chargeback is one of the major downsides of Detty December for businesses that are exposed to high risk. In response to this, many establishments are already hinting at only collecting Nigerian credit cards or cash. After all, once bitten, twice shy.

4. Spikes in beauty/maintenance costs

Back-to-back parties, camera-ready looks, daily outings, and social media posts all amplify the pressure to look our best. In December, beauty and maintenance costs also spike due to the demand.

Year after year, Lagosians complain about the inflated costs for beauty services in December when the IJGBs arrive with their high spending power.. That means the average Nigerian will be charged a higher fee for outfits, hair, nails, makeup, lashes, because there’s more demand with the diaspora population often willing to pay higher. For the IJGB, a $60 braid is affordable because it costs double in America, but that’s roughly ₦90,000 and comfortably above the monthly minimum wage.

A hairdresser at a local salon busies herself with a client. - [Citi FM]

5. Fully Booked Accommodations

Hotels, short-lets, Airbnbs, everything fills up early during Detty December. Rooms get booked months ahead, and rates surge accordingly. This leaves no room for locals who may need space for stay-cations or events, while many units get reserved for high-paying visitors.

The result: limited choices and higher prices for regular consumers, with the “luxury wave” often leaving everyday Nigerians in the major cities sidelined.

Detty December is a cultural moment, a time of reunion, celebration, and energy. But for every event and activity, there are extra costs, infrastructure strain, and a collective inconvenience that affects everyone who wants to partake in the festivities.

