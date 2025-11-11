Every December, Lagos becomes home to the returnees we call IJGBs — “I Just Got Back.” These are Nigerians who live abroad and fly home for the holidays, with fresh accents, designer fits, and a hunger for the Lagos energy they’ve missed all year.

For IJGBs, Lagos is a homecoming experience — a mix of nostalgia, networking, and pure indulgence, and no matter how long they’ve been away, there are a few things every IJGB instantly recognises the moment they land.

They start to convert every price in their head to dollars or Euros. Then comes the chaotic, and frustrating Lagos traffic, because nothing says “welcome home” quite like the soundtrack of honking horns. And then, of course, there’s the heat. That first blast of humid air at Murtala Muhammed Airport feels like walking into a sauna.

Due to these factors, IJGBs tend to stay in Lagos neighbourhoods that offer a semblance of the sanity that they are used to in the western world. Because Detty December is a blur of concerts, beach parties, day raves, weddings, art fairs, and late-night link-ups, it makes all the sense to stay close to the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, if you are wondering where to meet IJGBs this December, here are five Lagos neighbourhoods IJGBs can’t resist.

5 Lagos Neighbourhoods IJGBs Love to Stay

1. Lekki Phase 1

Lekki Phase 1 is practically a hotspot for IJGB reunions, filled with short-term rentals , Airbnb accommodations, and brunch cafés. It’s where you’ll find everything from smoothie bars to rooftop parties. Popular landmarks include Admiralty Way, Nike Art Gallery, Lekki Leisure Lake, and the popular Landmark Beach. Whether it’s a concert or a pool party, Lekki is the beating heart of Detty December. It’s Instagrammable and effortlessly social, making it the perfect aesthetic for returnees chasing convenience, comfort, and connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Victoria Island (V.I.)

When you think V.I., think five-star hotels, exclusive lounges, waterfront apartments, and a sophisticated nightlife. It’s a favourite for IJGBs and popular landmarks include Eko Hotels & Suites, Terra Kulture, Hard Rock Café, Landmark Beach, and Oniru Private Beach. By day, you’ll find V.I. alive with brunches and business meetings; by night, it glows with yacht parties at the Marina, live music at RSVP, and late nights at clubs like Quilox or DNA. If you’re an IJGB looking to blend business, leisure, and lifestyle, this is your playground.

3. Ikoyi

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who crave calm with class, Ikoyi delivers that. Ikoyi offers leafy streets, high-security estates, and understated luxury, making it the go-to destination for returnees who prefer their December to be refined, not rowdy. Landmarks include Banana Island, Ikoyi Club 1938, The Wheatbaker Hotel, and Lagos Polo Club. Behind the tranquility, Ikoyi conceals a vibrant social scene, reminiscent of fine dining at Orchid Bistro, rooftop cocktails at The Madison, or private dinners in lush gardens. It’s where the more mature IJGBs come to enjoy Lagos without losing peace of mind.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Party Till Late? These Late Night Food Spots in Lagos Have You Covered

4. Ikeja

ADVERTISEMENT

Every IJGB’s Lagos story starts here, from where they land at the Murtala Muhammed Airport. Ikeja is central, convenient, and full of life. It features major hotels, malls, and lounges, offering a taste of the city without the island traffic drama. Landmarks include Ikeja City Mall, Kalakuta Museum, The Shrine (Fela’s legacy), Radisson Blu Ikeja, and Maryland Mall. For IJGBs who want to stay close to home, Ikeja is a balanced location.

5. Yaba

Yaba is the city’s cultural and tech hub. It's home to startups, pop-up markets, streetwear brands, and rooftop music sessions. IJGBs who want to connect with the “real Lagos” find themselves here. Yaba has grit, art, and energy, and its landmarks include Tejuosho Market, University of Lagos (Unilag) and Herbert Macaulay Way. It’s youthful and alive with possibility. You’re more likely to stumble on a thrift market or a bar than a fancy lounge. For IJGBs seeking authenticity, Yaba is where Lagos’s future is unfolding in real time.

For IJGBs, choosing where to stay isn’t just about location; it’s about reconnecting with your roots, and Lagos offers a version of home for every returnee.