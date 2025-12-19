10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Tiwa Savage, Joeboy, and Sinach.

As we wrap up the year, the dual energy of "Detty December" has reached its fever pitch.

In the streets of Lagos and across the diaspora, the air is thick with celebrations and the spiritual hum of end-of-year gratitude. This week’s New Music Friday reflects that exact friction; the transition from the hedonism of the club to the solemnity of the chapel.

This week’s drop offers a heavy mix of gospel, mainstream pop, and the ever-evolving Alté scene.

Here are the 10 songs you need on your radar this weekend.

1."Baddi Ah" – Nektunez, Tiwa Savage, CIZA, Shoday

The Ghanaian-born, Atlanta-based producer Nektunez has mastered the art of the pan-African smash, and "Baddi Ah" is his latest masterclass. Recruiting the "Queen of Afrobeats," Tiwa Savage, the track is a high-octane blend of Amapiano log drums and the "3-Step" rhythmic architecture that has dominated 2025. It’s a banger designed for the clubs speakers.

2. "Grateful" – Larry Gaaga ft. Patoranking & Soweto Spiritual Singers

Larry Gaaga remains one of Afrobeats’ most refined curator, and "Grateful" is the definitive "Thanksgiving" anthem of the season. He recruits dancehall sensation Patoranking’s vocals with the soaring harmonies of the Soweto Spiritual Singers, bridging between West African and South African sound. The theme alludes to surviving the year despite the challenges and setbacks.

3. "Coco Samba" – Ajebo Hustlers ft. Joeboy

If you’re looking for the soundtrack to a seaside link-up, look no further. The Port Harcourt duo Ajebo Hustlers bring their signature "Kpos Lifestyle" grit to "Coco Samba," while Joeboy provides the silk, a chemistry that wins.

4. "Muhammad Ali (Can’t Relate) (Remix)" – Ruger ft. Ayetian

Ruger taps Jamaican dancehall sensation Ayetian for the remix of "Muhammad Ali (Can’t Relate)". It takes on the original’s themes of defiance and "floating like a butterfly" and adds a new textural layer with the guest feature.

5. "Mmmn" — Naira Marley

After a period of relative quiet, Naira Marley returns with "Mmmn," a track that is pure street-hop. It’s classic "Lamba" repetitive, hypnotic, and filled with the street slang that made the Marlian movement a phenomenon. Definitely one that will be played in the clubs this festive season.

6."THE LORD MOST HIGH (Adonai)" — Sinach

As the year closes, the "thanksgiving" portion of the playlist is dominated by the legendary Sinach. "THE LORD MOST HIGH (Adonai)" is a powerhouse worship anthem that feels destined for stadiums. Sinach has a unique ability to make personal devotion feel communal. And this is song will be the go-to track for every crossover church service from now until the New Year.

7. "Ese Oh" — Frank Edwards

Frank Edwards remains the 'king of Pop-Gospel,' and "Ese Oh" (meaning "Thank You") is a masterclass in infectious joy. Eschewing the slower tempos of traditional hymns, it’s a high-energy celebration of life, perfect for the family gatherings that define the Nigerian December.

8. "Milli II" — SO7ACE, Ir Sais, Jungeli, Victony

This international link-up sees Victony, fresh off his global "Lungu Boy", join SO7ACE and Ir Sais for a sequel to "Milli." The track is a gorgeous, mid-tempo slice of tropical R&B. The vocal stacking here is world-class, and it shows just how far the Lagos-to-the-world pipeline has come.

9. "IN AND OUT" — Juney Luv & NOAM

Representing the Alté and R&B scene, underground indie sensation Juney Luv teams up with Tel Aviv-based producer NOAM. "IN AND OUT," a sultry, moody piece of alternative soul. The track is simply melodic and but it shines in the story-telling, a far cry from the wall-of-sound production found elsewhere this Friday. It’s "dreampop" music, introspective, layered, and deeply atmospheric. It highlights the growing diversity of the Nigerian soundscape, proving that there is plenty of room for "vibe" music alongside the hits.

10. "Day n Nite" - Ronis Goliath x Minz