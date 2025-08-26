How to Keep Your Sneakers Looking Brand New

After the initial joy and excitement of getting your latest pair of sneakers wear off, a subtle fear sets in: the fear of staining your new kicks in a way that becomes irreversible. Sometimes I see sneakerheads jump over puddles of water or get visibly annoyed when someone accidentally steps on them. It’s not vanity, it’s the desire to keep those sneakers looking fresh for as long as possible.

The good news is that just like every other pair of shoes, sneakers can be cleaned and made to look brand new. It might take a little extra effort compared to your leather loafers or office shoes, but the results will absolutely be worth it. Let’s talk about how to give your sneakers the care they deserve, without spending hours scrubbing like Cinderella.

What You’ll Need

To get started, here’s your sneaker-cleaning toolkit: Sneaklin Sneaker Cleaning Wipes – For quick, on-the-go clean-ups.

Soft-Bristle Shoe Cleaning Brush – For scrubbing without damaging the material.

Sneaklin Suede Cleaning Kit – A must for suede or nubuck sneakers.

Microfibre Towel – Gentle and absorbent for drying and wiping.

Mild Soap or Sneaker Cleaner – Avoid harsh chemicals that can ruin the fabric.

Warm Water – For deep cleaning sessions.

Step 1: Prep Your Sneakers

Remove your laces and insoles before cleaning. Laces can be washed separately with mild detergent, and insoles should be aired out to prevent odour build-up. This step also makes it easier to reach hidden dirt on the uppers and tongue.

Step 2: Dry Dust First

Before introducing water, brush off any loose dirt with your soft-bristle brush. For suede sneakers, this is especially important because water can damage the nap. Use the suede eraser and crepe brush from the Sneaklin Suede Cleaning Kit to lift dirt without leaving marks.

Step 3: Deep Clean the Uppers

Create a cleaning solution by mixing mild soap with warm water. Dip the brush in and gently scrub your sneakers in circular motions. Be extra careful with delicate fabrics like mesh or knit to avoid fraying. Leather Sneakers: Use minimal water and dry quickly to prevent staining.

Mesh or Knit Sneakers: Use gentle pressure to avoid damaging the fibres.

Suede Sneakers: Avoid water completely and stick to the suede cleaning kit for best results.

Step 4: Midsole Care

Your midsoles often carry the most visible dirt and scuffs. Use the same soapy solution and a soft-bristle brush for this part. Taking your time and cleaning the midsoles makes the biggest difference in how fresh your sneakers look.

Step 5: Quick Fix for Busy Days

Not every day allows for a full deep-clean session, and that’s where Sneaklin Sneaker Cleaning Wipes come in clutch. These pre-moistened wipes are designed for sneaker lovers. They’re tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes, and they can clear off scuffs, smudges, and dust in seconds with no water needed. They’re safe on leather, rubber, mesh, and most synthetic materials (just avoid suede or nubuck), and their orange packaging makes them easy to spot in your bag or car. It has 30 wipes per pack, and you’re covered for weeks of quick touch-ups.

Step 6: Dry Properly

Once cleaned, pat your sneakers dry with a microfibre towel and let them air-dry at room temperature. Try not to dry your sneakers under direct sunlight or heat sources like radiators, as they can distort the shape and fade the colour of your precious kicks.

How Often Should You Clean Your Sneakers?

Everyday Sneakers : Wipe them down after every few wears and deep-clean once every two to three weeks.

Premium or Limited Editions : Clean after each wear to maintain value.

Workout Sneakers: Clean weekly to prevent odour and bacteria build-up.

Important Notes for Different Materials

Leather: Keep it lightly moisturised after cleaning to prevent cracking.

Mesh or Knit: Avoid vigorous scrubbing as these fabrics are delicate.

Suede/Nubuck: Never use water on suede. Stick to a suede kit for erasing marks and restoring texture.

Classic Sneakers You Can Never Go Wrong With

When it comes to building a solid sneaker collection, there are a few timeless pieces that work for almost any style and occasion. Here are two essentials you should consider adding to your collection:

1. Adidas Sambas

Sambas have such a classic, timeless look to them, and it makes sense because they’ve been around since 1949, originally designed as football boots. They were re-released in 1972 with a more modern design that continues to dominate the fashion scene today. What makes Sambas a worthy addition to anyone’s collection is their versatility. You can wear them with a regular t-shirt and jeans, with tailored trousers, or even dress them down with shorts for an easy-going style. Sambas also work for both men and women as they are unisex sneakers. Photo: Adidas Sambas Adidas Sambas ₦79,800 ₦94,000 15.11% You save ₦14,200 Shop Superbuy

2. PUMA Scend Pro Running Shoes

Hitting 10k steps a day is one of the most popular low-impact workouts right now. Walking regularly can boost your cardiovascular health, improve your mood, reduce stress, and help maintain a healthy weight. But to walk, jog, or run comfortably, you need a pair of sneakers designed for the job. The PUMA Scend Pro is a running and walking shoe that helps you with performance and comfort. They’re made with a breathable mesh that keeps your feet cool and light during long walks or runs. It also has a durable rubber outsole that provides grip on various surfaces. Photo: PUMA Scend Pro Running Shoes PUMA Scend Pro Running Shoes ₦74,100 ₦104,900 29.36% You save ₦30,800 Shop The Mix

