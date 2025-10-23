What makes Lagos festival season special is the fun mix of culture, music, and creativity. From the rhythmic drums of Eyo to the electric nights at One Lagos Fiesta , every event here tells a story. Whether you’re a tourist, Japa returnee, or December visitor ready to see what the hype is about, these are the festivals that define Lagos at its best. While some of them are already underway, the Lagos festival season runs from October to April the following year.

1. Eyo Festival: A Lagosian Cultural Treasure

The Eyo Festival is Lagos’s oldest and most sacred cultural celebration. The white-clad masquerades (Eyo) move through the streets to honour ancestors and mark the transition of a traditional ruler or an elder of a ruling family. Why You Should Go: It’s a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse into Yoruba spirituality and Lagos tradition.

Tip: Respect the dress code (no black or red clothing), and don’t touch the Eyo masquerades.

2. Lagos Fanti Carnival: A Burst of Colour, Culture, and Rhythm

Known as the “Rio of Africa,” the Lagos Fanti Carnival is a mix of Brazilian, Caribbean, and Nigerian influences, all rolled into one big parade. Think costumes, floats, and Afrobeat blasting through the streets. When: Easter season.

Don’t Miss: The street parade and every camera in sight. The pictures are always great

Tip: Sunscreen, comfy shoes, and a power bank are non-negotiable.

3. Felabration: The Spirit of Fela Lives On

Felabration honours Fela Anikulapo-Kuti — the legend, the rebel. Held at the New Afrika Shrine, it’s a week of non-stop performances, tributes, and activism through art. Why You Should Go: No festival captures Lagos energy quite like this one.

Tip: Arrive early to explore the exhibits before the crowd takes over. ALSO READ: See Fela’s Life and Legacy Up Close at the Afrobeat Rebellion Exhibition in Lagos

4. Lagos Fashion Week: Africa’s Runway Capital

If you love fashion, Lagos Fashion Week is your Met Gala. Designers, models, influencers, and media houses from across the continent gather to celebrate African style. When: Every October/November.

What to Expect: Runway shows, networking, and street style worth copying.

Tip: Insider Note: Dress for the camera, not just comfort. (Don’t quote me)

5. GTCO Food and Drink Festival: Where Lagos Eats and Drinks

If you love food, this one will test your stomach capacity. Local dishes, international chefs, and cocktail bars, all in one massive foodie paradise. When: April/May annually.

Must-Try: Small chops, seafood, and desserts.

Pro Tip: Don’t eat before you go, and don't come if you have any diet plans👀

6. Art X Lagos: Africa’s Creative Powerhouse

Art X Lagos is West Africa’s leading art fair. It is a fusion of contemporary art, digital creativity, and African stories. We love how Instagram-worthy it gets. When: November annually.

Why It’s Special: You’ll see bold new works and meet the next generation of African artists.

Tip: Go early for the exhibitions; go late for the networking.

7. Lagos International Jazz Festival: Tunes by the Lagoon

This one’s for the calm souls. The direct opposite of Lagos traffic. The Jazz Festival features local and international acts for smooth nights by the lagoon. When: April annually.

Tip: Bring a date or friends. They are always easy nights where you can have deep conversations.

8. Lekki Arts and Craft Festival: Your Shortcut to Lagos Creativity

Think of it as an open-air market for Nigeria’s best handmade art, crafts, and fashion. Perfect for last-minute souvenirs or gifts that tell everyone you went to Lagos. Why Attend: Perfect for tourists looking for authentic souvenirs.

When: Every December

Tip: You should bargain prices, but do so respectfully.

9. One Lagos Fiesta: Where the City Counts Down to a New Year

Saving the best for last, this is the grand finale of Lagos’s December calendar. From live music to fireworks across multiple locations, One Lagos Fiesta shuts the year down in style. When: December 24–31.

Highlight: The midnight countdown that lights up the skyline.

Tip: Come with your phones, but go early because Lagos traffic will humble you if you don't.

Festivals in Lagos from October 2025 to April 2026

# Event Instagram Handle Date / Next Edition Ticket / Info Link 1 Eyo Festival N/A To Be Announced (TBA) https://nico.gov.ng/eyo-festival-of-lagos/ 2 Lagos Fanti Carnival @lagosfanticarnival Easter season (next edition TBA) https://lagosfanti.com/ 3 Felabration @felabrationng October 13–19, 2025 https://felabration.net/ 4 Lagos Fashion Week @lagosfashionweekofficial 29 October to November 2, 2025 https://lagosfashionweek.ng 5 GTCO Food & Drink Festival @gtbank April/May annually (next edition TBA) https://foodanddrink.gtcoplc.com 6 Art X Lagos @artxlagos November 6–9, 2025 https://www.artxlagos.com/tickets 7 Lagos International Jazz Festival @lagosjazzfest Not clearly verified April annually (next edition TBA) www.lagosinternationaljazzfestival.com/ 8 One Lagos Fiesta @1lagosfiesta Dec 24–31 annually https://onelagosfiesta.ng/

