5 Tricks to Book The Cheapest International Flights from Nigeria

With fluctuating exchange rates, limited deals, and endless booking options, finding affordable international flights can feel demanding and frustrating. But you can slash flight costs and save hundreds of thousands for your vacation , business trip or family visits without compromising on comfort or convenience with these smart flight booking strategies.

Read Also: 8 Flight Essentials You Need for a Peaceful Journey

Trick 1: Avoid booking your flights on weekends

Airlines don’t price flights randomly. There’s always a sweet spot for booking. The best and cheapest days to book your flights from Nigeria are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when airlines drop their prices. Avoid booking on weekends because the demand for flights skyrockets. In essence, this means your departure or return flights should always run from Tuesday to Tuesday or Wednesday to Wednesday instead of Sunday to Sunday to save costs.

Also, international flights are cheapest three to five months before departure. A Lagos-London flight may drop to ₦1,600,000 in November but jump to ₦2,700,000 in December due to holiday demand. You can use Google Flights Price Alerts to track price dips automatically to save you time and effort.

Trick 2: Book your flights in the morning

The best time to search is from 1 to 5 AM. WAT: When airlines refresh fares. Booking your flight in the afternoon will cost you more money because that’s the industry’s version of rush hour. Flying in the morning will not only save you money but also time and from delays because the skies are less congested. There’s nothing more painful and annoying than paying a higher price to be delayed at the airport, so save yourself and book your flights in the morning.

Trick 3: Use Flight Comparison Tools

Track the cheapest month for routes with Skyscanner. It monitors dozens of airlines and displays fluctuations in naira or dollars. By watching alerts, you’ll never miss a sudden drop.

Rather than checking prices daily, let technology do the work. Create an alert for your routes and choose “Whole Month” view to spot the cheapest day. Turn on push notifications to get noticed when the fare plunges so you can book immediately. Download the Skyscanner mobile app via the Apple Store or Google Play Store . Also, always cross-check with Nigerian travel agencies like WakaNow for some price slashes and other deals. Read Also: What Video Games Are Coming Out in August 2025?

Trick 4: Leverage Stopovers & Alternative Airports

Stopovers can save you a huge amount of money, and depending on how long the flights are between places, you could get to explore a new city. It is, in fact, one of the oldest tricks in the book. Direct flights are convenient, but they're often significantly more expensive.

Instead, book flights with free stopovers (e.g., Emirates in Dubai, Turkish Airlines in Istanbul). You can also fly into nearby hubs (e.g., Accra or Cotonou for Europe-bound flights) to avoid high taxes.

Trick 5: Book in Dollars When Rates Dip

Airlines also adjust prices based on your location, but you can outsmart them by booking with a VPN. Switch to US or European sites for lower fares. To avoid triggering price hikes, clear cookies or use incognito mode, as airlines track searches and may increase prices if you revisit.

Trick 6: Fly Off-Peak & Monitor Last-Minute Deals