Who Will Deliver The Detty December Anthem of 2025?

In September 2024, DJ YK Mule released his smash single, ‘Oblee,’ featuring Kashcoming, Slimcase, and Qdot.



The song maintained steady momentum, peaking at the end of the year when it became the unofficial anthem of Detty December. Later that year, when Fido released his hit single ‘Joy Is Coming’ just 11 days before Christmas, it soared to instant success, equally becoming a defining soundtrack that ushered Nigerians into the New Year.

This year, the rush to score a Detty December hit has already begun, and there's a lot at stake: leverage on the charts and streets, and a healthy balance sheet.



Since the start of the fourth quarter, artists have been throwing their hats into the ring, determined to have their songs become club anthems, dominate speakers across the country, and inspire dance challenges on TikTok and Instagram Reels come December. So far in 2025, several songs with growing momentum are positioned to explode into an anthem that will soundtrack the Detty December festivities.



Here, we take a look at some of the top contenders.

1. A Mavo December

Perhaps no one is better positioned to score a Detty December anthem than Afrobeats’ shiny new star, Mavo, whose music is already dominating speakers and fueling social media debate. The 21-year-old is already poised for an explosive end to the year, but things can get even bigger for the rising star. His hit single ‘Shakalibuzzy ’ recently received a Davido remix, instantly making it a strong favourite for Detty December.

The rising star is currently populating the market with his sound, giving him the advantage of volume. His career-defining hit ‘Escaladizzy’ might also enjoy a major December spin. His recent appearances on Adekunle Gold’s ‘Attack,’ CKay’s ‘Body,’ and the potential Amapiano house hit ‘Money Constant’ alongside Wizkid, DJ Maphorisa, and DJ Tunez further strengthen his chances.

2. Many People - Adekunle Gold’s Tungba Rhythm

Detty December is like one long, elaborate Owambe party with exciting intermissions, and Adekunle Gold’s ‘Many People’ is currently the viral Owambe anthem.



This trending Tungba-infused track is featured on his recently released sixth album, ‘Fuji,’ and borrows from the classic ‘Mi O Mo Jo’rin Lo’ by the Tungba master himself, Yinka Ayefele.



Amidst the festivities, ‘Many People’ might find favour with party-goers and fun seekers who will take it to the club and make it the soundtrack of their Detty December.

3. Rema Wants You To Have Fun

Rema’s ‘Fun’ underscores his blistering form and status as a daring star capable of consistently moving the dance floor.



Since its release in September, the song in which he delightfully declares his desire to enjoy life has met with commercial success.



Yet, the coming Detty December might just be the perfect time for the song to have a massive impact on the soundscape, as its mood is a perfect match for the jolly festive period.

4. A Hip-Hop December

Will Detty December 2025 be the year of Hip Hop? This might just be the case thanks to Odumodublvck’s hit freestyle, ‘If You Like Gym,’ which is arguably the biggest rap song of the year.



The swaggering flows, catchy lines, and heavy boom-bap production ooze an infectious energy that has captivated the streets. This energy might just sweep across the bustling cities during the festive season.

5. Another DJ YK Mule Mix?

Street music star DJ YK Mule might also be interested in scoring another Detty December hit after delivering the 2024 anthem.



He recently brought his captivating drums and synths to the trending TikTok song ‘Kun Fe Ko’ by Malian icon Oumou Sangaré.



With his established ability to create viral mixes that playfully captivate audiences, this Detty December might just get its anthem from the street again.

6. There's Still Enough Time For A Yet To Be Released Anthem

With November just two days away, there's still enough time for the release of a potential Detty December anthem.



Seyi Vibez and Asake are set to release new albums, so they may have a thing or two to say about what song soundtracks the festivities. Award-winning star Flavour always seems to have a December hit in his hard drive, and more stars will certainly release songs to increase their booking chances.

While there’s still time, the clock is ticking. We can only wait and see who scores the definitive Detty December anthem, or if the festivities will be ruled by a variety of hits.