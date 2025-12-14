Harpic Partners Federal and Lagos State Governments to Champion Access to Safe Toilets and End Open Defecation

#FeaturedPost

L-R: Dr Segun Michaels, National Coordinator, National Water Resources Capacity Building Network, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head, External Affairs, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Richard Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Representative of the Vice President, Inna Binta Audu, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation at the Maiden Edition of the National Sanitation Conference Abuja.

Recent data from the United Nations reveals that 3.6 billion people globally still live without access to safely managed sanitation. In Nigeria, poor sanitation costs the economy an estimated N455 billion every year and contributes to preventable diseases such as cholera and diarrhea.

This year’s commemoration featured the maiden National Sanitation Conference, the 6th anniversary of the Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet Campaign in Abuja, and a two-day series of sensitization and awareness activities in Lagos. All events aimed to strengthen public-private partnerships, encourage behavioural change, and promote access to clean sanitation facilities nationwide.

In Abuja, the National Sanitation Conference brought together government representatives, health experts, and community leaders to explore practical solutions for achieving universal access to safe toilets. The event was concluded with an awards ceremony recognising individuals and organisations driving progress in sanitation and hygiene across Nigeria.

L-R: Geordie Woods, Director, Sightsavers, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head, External Affairs, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Sophie Ayling, Data Specialist Consultant, World Bank and Emmanuel Iorkumbur, Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, WaterAid, Panellists, Driving Behavioural Change at Scale Panel Session at the Maiden Edition of the National Sanitation Conference Abuja.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 National Sanitation Conference in Abuja on Monday, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Development Partners, Inna Binta Audu said: “Sanitation is not only about toilets or infrastructure; it is about human dignity, health, productivity, and the future of our nation’s children. A clean Nigeria is a healthy, prosperous, and equitable Nigeria. He called for accelerated action to unlock Nigeria’s $14.23 billion sanitation economy by 2030, warning that the country currently loses $3 billion annually due to inadequate sanitation due to its effects on health and productivity.”

According to the Head of External Communications and Partnerships at Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, she said, “We are proud to stand with the government, our partners and our communities in advancing one shared goal, accelerating access to safe sanitation for all Nigerians. Access to hygienic sanitation is not a lifestyle upgrade, it’s a necessity for preventing disease and it’s a fundamental human right. Through our brand Harpic, we are committed to championing this purpose until everyone can have access to safe and decent sanitation irrespective of their social economic class. When toilets work, communities will thrive; when they do not, the consequences will affect everyone.”

Following her remarks, government leaders restated their commitment to ending open defecation and ensuring access to safe sanitation for all Nigerians. Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, FNSE, Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, said, “This year’s World Toilet Day reminds us that access to safe sanitation is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every citizen. Our Ministry remains committed to accelerating efforts to end open defecation and ensuring every Nigerian has access to clean, safe sanitation. We commend Reckitt for its continuous collaboration in advancing hygiene awareness nationwide.”

L-R: Jife Williams, Founder, MN Enviromental, Chukwuma Nnanna, Founder, Toilet Pride, Sylvia Kengere, Rest of Africa Coordinator, Sanivation, Thomas Odero, Technical Engineer, Sanivation, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head, External Affairs, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Reckitt Catalyst Beneficiaries at the Maiden Edition of the National Sanitation Conference Abuja.

For its consistency in innovation and investment in the sanitation sector, Reckitt Nigeria was also awarded a Private Sector Award by the Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC), which is an award for sanitation, innovation, and investment.

The Lagos edition featured a two-day line-up of activities, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources in partnership with Harpic. Activities included an Anti-Open Defecation Sensitization Walk across the five IBILE divisions, followed by a stakeholder symposium focused on sustainable sanitation and community-led solutions. The symposium brought together government officials, environmental experts, civil society groups, and community leaders to discuss ways to address the sanitation challenges facing urban communities.

L-R: Director, Sanitation Services Department, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment & Water Resources, Dr. Hassan Sanuth; Brand Manager Harpic, Dolapo Ajayi; Guest Lecturer and Professor of Applied Microbiology and Environmental Biotechnology, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, Prof ismail Tunde Onajobi; Managing Director, Lagos State Signage And Advertisement Agency, Prince Fatiu Akinolu; Director, Environmental Education Unit, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment & Water Resources, Mrs. Monsurat Banire and General Manager, Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, during Lagos State 2025 World Toilet Day celebration in partnership with Reckitt in Lagos.

Speaking during the Lagos edition, Mr. Tokunbo Philip Wahab, Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, represented by MD/CEO Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency, Mr Fatiu A. Akiolu commended Harpic’s effort, saying, “Our target remains clear, which is to make Lagos Open Defecation Free (ODF) in line with the national target by 2030, and to ensure that every Lagosian has access to a clean and safe toilet, irrespective of where they live. The Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, took a commendable step by recently approving the construction of 20 public toilets of 10 units each making a total of 200 units of public toilets and bathrooms in strategic locations.”

Over the past 10 years, Harpic has invested in programs that educate households, partnered with state, federal government and development partners, supported community sanitation awareness, provided clean and functional public toilets, reinforcing its position as a key advocate for hygiene and a strong partner in Nigeria’s drive toward an Open Defecation Free (ODF) nation.

Through ongoing collaboration with government and communities, Harpic continues to build a cleaner, healthier, and more dignified future for all Nigerians.