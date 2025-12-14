Adekunle Gold to Stage Epic Homecoming Show with 55-Piece Orchestra

AG Baby is set to deliver one of the most ambitious performances of his career, announcing a landmark homecoming concert accompanied by an orchestra, marking one of the largest symphonic collaborations in the history of Nigerian pop music.

Adekunle Gold has announced a landmark show set to take place at the National Theatre in Lagos on December 26th. The Afrobeats star revealed this on his official page on X on Sunday, December 14, promising fans an experience unlike any other: a live journey through his six-album discography, backed by a 55-piece MUSON Orchestra and his band, The 79th Element.

“Experience FUJI and all 6 albums that shaped my journey”, is a powerful statement for an artist who has spent the last decade evolving his sound and global persona.

Experience FUJI and all 6 albums that shaped my journey live at the National Theatre, Lagos, December 26, with a 55-piece MUSON Orchestra and my band, The 79th Element.



Get your tickets - https://t.co/qKm8gf2Poc



🦈 pic.twitter.com/Bkp3obgwVz — BIG FISH (@adekunleGOLD) December 14, 2025

It’s a full-circle moment for a musician who grew up steeped in the indigenous sounds of Lagos, bringing a high-concept, orchestral performance to a historic Nigerian venue.

Fuji: A Masterclass in Evolution

Adekunle Gold Doesn’t Recreate Fuji Music, He Expands on It

Released on October 3, 2025, the album Fuji stands as Adekunle Gold's sixth studio project and a deliberate return to his roots. The album title is an acronym for "Finding Uncharted Journeys Inside," a creative concept that captures the artist's story, heritage, and legacy.

The album has received a mixed but generally strong critical reception.

Critics lauded the project for its "audacity" and "cultural masterclass" in fusing traditional Yoruba rhythms with modern pop sensibilities. It was commercially successful, climbing to number one on Apple Music's Top Albums chart in Nigeria and charting in over 50 countries, including the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Adekunle Gold has never been afraid to reinvent himself. The transition from the highlife-infused "Sade" era on his debut album Gold to the global sound of Afropop Vol. 1 and Tequila Ever After, has been a defining characteristic of his career.

Following Fuji's release, he reflected deeply on his journey. He describes the album as his most honest work since his early projects, pouring everything from the grief of losing his father to the joy of his daughter's birth into the music.

He has consistently resisted pigeonholing his sound, a trait he shares with Fuji originators, who have also adapted their style. The core message is growth and self-belief.

Adekunle Gold | Credit: Instagram

AG Baby said Fuji is the culmination of all his efforts. “It’s the story of a man that’s found himself, that’s realized who he is all along, who he is meant to be. Fuji is the totality of every project I’ve done,” the hitmaker told Nandoleaks in a tell-all interview.

“After putting the acronym together I said you know what, let me just call this album FUJI. It’s the sound I’m making anyway, it’s the soundtrack of my childhood, the soundtrack of my life, soundtrack of Lagos where I’m from,” he explained.

What to Expect at AG Baby’s Boxing Day Live Concert

Adekunle Gold's Fuji Block Party

The upcoming National Theatre show promises to be a spectacular culmination of this journey. The venue itself is a nod to heritage and grand Nigerian artistry.

Fans can expect a dramatic retelling of his entire decade-long discography. The involvement of the renowned MUSON Orchestra suggests a sophisticated, classical reimagining of his hits, from ‘Orente’ to ‘Coco Money’. This high-level production is poised to blend the raw, percussive energy of Afrobeats and Fuji with the majesty of orchestral music.