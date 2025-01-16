Morning skincare routine for acne-prone skin - 3 simple steps

No skin is perfect and if you're dealing with acne-prone skin, I'm preaching to the choir.

Dealing with acne-prone skin can feel like navigating a sea of 99 different opinions. Everyone has advice to offer, making it difficult to separate the useful from the irrelevant. But don’t worry, I’m not here to add to the noise—I’m here with a solution.

Acne-prone skin is often triggered by environmental, hormonal, or genetic factors. However, a consistent morning routine can help manage breakouts, reduce inflammation, and keep your skin healthy and glowing.

So, here’s a simple 3 (or maybe 4) step routine for an effective morning skincare regimen tailored to acne-prone skin.

1. Cleanse

Start your day by washing your face with a cleanser. Cleansing is important it dissolves excess oil, dirt, and bacteria without leaving your face tight and irritated. Apply a small amount to damp skin, gently massage, and rinse with water.

2. Apply An Acne Treatment

Now’s the time to incorporate the serums, gels, and spot treatments to help get rid of your zits. Morning is the perfect time for active ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, the two gold standards for acne.

Salicylic acid is a BHA (beta hydroxy acid) that dissolves the excess oil and dead skin cells that lead to clogged pores. Benzoyl peroxide, on the other hand, helps kill acne-causing bacteria on your skin and in your pores to help reduce pore clogging and inflammation.

3. Moisturize

To keep your skin hydrated, focus on moisturizers and gel creams that use lightweight hydrators—like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalene—and avoid thick creams that are filled with heavy oils and butters like shea butter and coconut oil.

4. Protect with SPF

Sun protection is essential for acne-prone skin, as UV rays can exacerbate inflammation and cause post-acne marks to darken. Some oily skin people might not like the feeling of both a moisturizer and SPF. In that case, opt for a moisturizing sunscreen.

Key Ingredients to Look Out For

Salicylic Acid: Exfoliates and unclogs pores, reducing the formation of blackheads and whiteheads.

Niacinamide: Calms inflammation and supports the skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid: Provides deep hydration without adding excess oil.

Benzoyl Peroxide: Minimizes acne-causing bacteria.