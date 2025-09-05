If you’ve ever planned an interstate trip out of Lagos , you already know the city can be a blessing and a headache. With lots of travellers arriving and departing daily, Lagos has some of the busiest interstate bus terminals in Nigeria . From upper-class transportation companies with air-conditioned buses to low-budget buses, there is something for everyone. So, if you are travelling to the east, north, or south, here are 7 of the top bus terminals in Lagos where you can catch interstate buses conveniently.

1. Jibowu Bus Terminal

Sitting at the heart of mainland Lagos, Jibowu Bus Terminal is arguably the city’s most popular interstate departure point. Located along Ikorodu Road, it serves as a central hub for travellers heading to various parts of Nigeria. Big transport firms like God Is Good Motors (GIGM), ABC Transport, Delta Line, and Chisco Transport all operate here, making it a dependable terminal for interstate travelling. What differentiates Jibowu is its structure. Most of the companies here run modern ticketing operations, where you can book online. The terminal also boasts reasonable waiting lounges, strict security, and better crowd control than tiny parks. If comfort, reliability, and variety are important to you, Jibowu should top your list. Located at Edmund Crescent by Jibowu Bus Stop, Delta Line is available for your next travel. For more inquiries, call 0906 276 5514 or visit their website .

2. Ojota Bus Terminal

Ojota Bus Terminal needs no introduction to anyone familiar with inter-state travelling in Lagos. Located near the Ojota Motor Park, this terminal is among the busiest inter-state terminals in Lagos. Companies like Peace Mass Transit and Efex Executive Buses operate on eastern, northern, and southern routes. Because so many companies run from here, passengers can compare prices and pick the best option for their budget. It’s also easy to access via the Ojota expressway, which means less hassle when trying to beat Lagos traffic. If you’re looking for competitive fares and multiple bus options, Ojota is always a solid pick. To book a trip at Peace Mass Transit, call or WhatsApp 0805 669 7049 or visit their website .

3. Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal

If you are travelling east or west, Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal is a reliable takeoff point. Within the Alimosho axis, this bus terminal is highly convenient for individuals around Agege, Egbeda, and Ipaja. Key operators in the industry here are Iyare Motors, GUO Transport, and God is Good Motors. In addition to its access, Iyana Ipaja is notable for its diversity. From standard buses to more upscale cars, there's something that suits different tastes. For the northerners and easteners living around mainland Lagos, Iyana Ipaja is a very easy terminal to begin your trip. Located at Iyana Bus Stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Iyare Motors is easily accessible and functional. For more inquiries, call 0808 820 7314.

4. Maza Maza Bus Terminal

Located along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, this terminal serves passengers travelling to states such as Anambra, Imo, and Abia. Major players like GUO Transport and ABC Transport operate here, running both day and night trips. The buses here are generally well-maintained, schedules are more predictable than those of smaller roadside parks, and the terminal has a reputation for orderly boarding. Plus, its location makes it a strategic spot for travellers coming from both the Lagos mainland and those connecting from the Badagry axis. If you value dependability and are travelling southeast, Maza Maza would be an excellent choice. Visit GUO Transport located at 1st Gate B/Stop Badagry Express Way, or their website . You can also contact them by calling 0704 314 6535.

5. Mile 2 Bus Terminal

Not too far from Maza Maza is the Mile 2 Bus Terminal, another major bus terminal for interstate travel. Mile 2 has long been considered a departure point for affordable interstate travel, particularly by travellers to eastern Nigeria. Companies like Libra Motors, Delta Line, and Iyare Motors have their terminals here, with regular runs to northern and eastern cities. The Mile 2 bus terminal is convenient for those living around Festac, Satellite Town, and Apapa. Also, the fares are often lower than at island terminals. Libra Motors is located at KM 10, Badagry Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos. Visit their website or call 0908 871 1818 for more inquiries.

6. Ajah Bus Terminal

For those who live on Lagos Island, going to Ojota or Jibowu will take a significant amount of your travel time. Thankfully, you don't have to go through the hassle of going to the mainland before you get interstate buses. Located at the Ajah axis, this terminal saves island residents time and energy. Huge interstate operators like God Is Good Motors (GIGM), GUO Transport, Peace Mass Transit, and Agofure Motors have bases here, offering organised and cosy trips. The buses at this terminal ply eastern and South-South routes. Call a rep at Agofure Motors on 0705 767 2820 for that next trip outside Lagos.

7. Yaba Bus Terminal

7. Yaba Bus Terminal

The recently built Yaba Bus Terminal, by the side of Murtala Mohammed Way, is gradually becoming another stopping point for interstate travellers in Lagos. Renowned for its tidiness and accessibility, it is strategically located close to Unilag, Yabatech, and Tejuosho, and is popular among students and young working-class professionals. God Is Good Motors (GIGM), located at the Yaba Tejuosho Shopping Complex, is one of the transportation companies you will find at this terminal, alongside many others. It is also affordable and accessible, especially for those residing in Surulere, Ebute Metta, and the Yaba locality. To book your next trip out of Lagos, call a representative of God is Good Motors on 0813 985 1110.