If you’re planning an event, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, baby shower, or even a casual hangout, one of your biggest jobs is making sure nobody is bored. You need vibes, and nothing brings people together like fun games. Games make people laugh, they break the ice, and they ensure that even that your shy friend who doesn’t like talking to people will feel at home. So, instead of hoping your DJ’s playlist will do all the work, let’s help you upgrade your event with these fun games that will keep your guests entertained, engaged, and coming back for more. 1. Musical chairs

This one is a classic, but trust me, it never gets old. If you’ve never seen grown adults nearly fight over a chair, you haven’t lived. How it works: Arrange chairs in a circle, with one less chair than the number of players. Once the music starts, everybody walks (or stylishly dances) around the chairs. The moment the music stops, everybody must sit down. Whoever is left standing is out! Remove one chair and keep going until one person is left. Watching people almost break their bones just to sit down is peak entertainment, wouldn’t you agree? 2. Who’s the better dancer?

Nigerians love to show themselves, especially when it comes to dancing, so, a dance-off is a must! How it works: Pick a few people (or let volunteers step up), play different genres of music, and watch them battle for dance supremacy. Afrobeats? Check. Amapiano? Bring it on. Leg work? If you know, you know. The crowd decides the winner by cheering.

ALSO READ: 6 activities you can do this weekend without spending a dime

3. Truth or drink

This one is for the bold and brave. If your event is filled with adults who don’t mind a little bit of fun, this is the game for them. How it works: One by one, players must answer a juicy, slightly controversial question (e.g., "Have you ever been caught cheating?" or "Who here do you think is the worst dressed?"). If they refuse to answer, they must take a shot of whatever you’re serving. Why it works: The tea that will be spilled! The shocking confessions! The moment someone’s ex side-eyes them across the room! It’s premium entertainment. 4. The whisper challenge

This game is simple but very funny, especially when people start saying complete nonsense. How it works: One person puts on loud headphones. Another person whispers a phrase to them, and they have to guess what was said. Imagine trying to guess "Rice and stew is better than Jollof" but what you hear is "Rat and shoe go enter Jollof." The ridiculous guesses people would come up with will have everybody laughing. Plus, watching someone scream their answer like it will help them hear better? Priceless.

5. Couples’ quiz

Perfect for weddings and romantic gatherings, this game will test who really knows their partner. How it works: Ask each couple a set of questions, e.g., "What’s your partner’s favourite food?" or "Who apologises first after a fight?" Each partner writes their answer down without showing the other person. If the answers don’t match, wahala! This game is a fun way for couples to bond and for single people to take notes. 6. Charades