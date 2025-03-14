If you’re planning an event, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, baby shower, or even a casual hangout, one of your biggest jobs is making sure nobody is bored.
You need vibes, and nothing brings people together like fun games. Games make people laugh, they break the ice, and they ensure that even that your shy friend who doesn’t like talking to people will feel at home.
So, instead of hoping your DJ’s playlist will do all the work, let’s help you upgrade your event with these fun games that will keep your guests entertained, engaged, and coming back for more.
1. Musical chairs
This one is a classic, but trust me, it never gets old. If you’ve never seen grown adults nearly fight over a chair, you haven’t lived.
How it works: Arrange chairs in a circle, with one less chair than the number of players. Once the music starts, everybody walks (or stylishly dances) around the chairs. The moment the music stops, everybody must sit down. Whoever is left standing is out! Remove one chair and keep going until one person is left.
Watching people almost break their bones just to sit down is peak entertainment, wouldn’t you agree?
2. Who’s the better dancer?
Nigerians love to show themselves, especially when it comes to dancing, so, a dance-off is a must!
How it works: Pick a few people (or let volunteers step up), play different genres of music, and watch them battle for dance supremacy. Afrobeats? Check. Amapiano? Bring it on. Leg work? If you know, you know.
The crowd decides the winner by cheering.
3. Truth or drink
This one is for the bold and brave. If your event is filled with adults who don’t mind a little bit of fun, this is the game for them.
How it works: One by one, players must answer a juicy, slightly controversial question (e.g., "Have you ever been caught cheating?" or "Who here do you think is the worst dressed?"). If they refuse to answer, they must take a shot of whatever you’re serving.
Why it works: The tea that will be spilled! The shocking confessions! The moment someone’s ex side-eyes them across the room! It’s premium entertainment.
4. The whisper challenge
This game is simple but very funny, especially when people start saying complete nonsense.
How it works: One person puts on loud headphones. Another person whispers a phrase to them, and they have to guess what was said. Imagine trying to guess "Rice and stew is better than Jollof" but what you hear is "Rat and shoe go enter Jollof."
The ridiculous guesses people would come up with will have everybody laughing. Plus, watching someone scream their answer like it will help them hear better? Priceless.
5. Couples’ quiz
Perfect for weddings and romantic gatherings, this game will test who really knows their partner.
How it works: Ask each couple a set of questions, e.g., "What’s your partner’s favourite food?" or "Who apologises first after a fight?" Each partner writes their answer down without showing the other person. If the answers don’t match, wahala!
This game is a fun way for couples to bond and for single people to take notes.
6. Charades
This is another classic that never fails. If your guests are a mix of drama kings and queens, they’ll love it.
How it works: Players pick a word or phrase from a bowl and must act it out without talking while their team tries to guess what it is. Simple, right? Until someone is acting like a confused masquerade because they picked “Superman” but now don’t know how to fly.
Why it works: People gesturing like their life depends on it? Instant comedy gold.
7. The "no laughing" challenge
This is for people who think they have self-control. Spoiler alert: They don’t.
How it works: Players must keep a straight face while others try to make them laugh. The first person to laugh is out! People can tell jokes, make funny faces, or even dance awkwardly, anything to break the other person.
Watching someone fight for their life trying not to laugh while everyone is doing nonsense around them? Too funny.
At the end of the day, parties are about people, not just food and music. If you want your event to be the one everybody talks about for months, add some fun games into the mix.
