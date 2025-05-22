Imagine this: It's 6:00 AM in Lagos. You're jolted awake not by your alarm but by your nervous system telling you you’re late for work. The day has barely begun, yet your mind is already racing; deadlines to meet, bills to pay, and if you’re a remote worker , there’s the ever-looming concern of NEPA's unpredictable power supply .

By evening, you're stuck on the road, your phone’s battery teetering on 5%, and the thought of unwinding with social media or music feels like a distant dream. In Nigeria, stress isn’t just an occasional visitor; it's a constant companion. With inflation rates soaring to 34.6% in November 2024, driven by factors like the devaluation of the naira and rising food prices , the cost-of-living crisis has intensified. This economic strain has led to a surge in mental health challenges.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 20% of Nigerians—about 40 million people—experience mental health disorders, including stress-related conditions. With these daily challenges, it's no wonder that many Nigerians are seeking natural and accessible ways to find relief.

Read Also: 7 Best Places to Get Deep Tissue Massage in Abuja .

This is where herbal teas come in. From the calming effects of chamomile to hibiscus tea’s hydrating qualities, these teas not only give you a moment of calm but also come packed with health benefits that can fight stress and help you unwind. Whether you're trying to navigate adulthood or winding down after a long day, these teas might just be the natural remedy you’ve been searching for.

Are Herbal Teas Effective for Stress Relief?

For centuries, people have valued herbal teas for their soothing effects. These teas contain natural substances like L-theanine, apigenin, and antioxidants, which work with the body’s nervous system to ease anxiety and foster a sense of calm. In Nigeria, herbal teas are more than just drinks; they are a key part of traditional well-being practices, frequently used to address various health issues and support overall health.

Including herbal teas in your daily routine is simple. With various options available in local markets and online stores, finding a tea that suits your taste and needs is easier than ever.

1. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea, made from dried chamomile flowers, is well-known for its calming properties and gentle, floral flavour, making it a favourite for relaxation. Drinking it regularly can ease anxiety, improve sleep quality, and aid digestion. It's especially beneficial when taken before bedtime, helping to prepare the body for restful sleep.

Beyond easing stress, it soothes digestion, helps regulate blood sugar, and bolsters immunity. So, whether you're winding down after a hectic day or seeking digestive comfort, chamomile has your back. Price: ₦2,244. Where to Buy: Shop Mart King .

2. Hibiscus Tea (Zobo)

Hibiscus tea, locally known as Zobo, is a very popular drink. It's made from dried hibiscus flowers and has a lovely tart taste similar to cranberries. It is also a beautiful deep red colour. This tea is packed with antioxidants and helps lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. It's a refreshing choice, whether you prefer it hot or cold.

People, myself included, often add ginger or cloves to give it an extra burst of flavour. Tigernuts Republic unleashes a thrilling variety of zobo drinks with intensely flavourful options like the zesty orange twist, the decadent chocolate twist, and the vibrant berry essence. But for everyday use, La Sorrel offers instant Zobo drink packets in 20 bags, just like Lipton bags, that you can brew and drink. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop 24HoursMarket .

3. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is known for its refreshing taste and numerous health benefits. It aids digestion, relieves headaches, reduces stress, treats bad breath, and may help relieve menstrual cramps, making it a versatile addition to your tea collection.

The menthol in peppermint leaves provides a cooling sensation, which can help relax muscles and promote a sense of calm. It's caffeine-free, making it suitable for consumption at any time of the day.

The Health Place offers 50 grams of carefully packaged raw and dried peppermint leaves you can brew directly, sieve, and drink at the price of ₦2,800. Still, if you’d rather opt for an instant tea without extra prep and stress, you can shop for a packet of Gotea peppermint tea containing 25 tea bags with zero artificial flavour. Price: ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Shop Gotea .

4. Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon balm, a member of the mint family, has a gentle lemon aroma and has long been used to lift spirits and sharpen thinking. Enjoying a cup of lemon balm tea can help ease anxiety, encourage sleep, and soothe tummy troubles like indigestion.

Its relaxing qualities make it a fantastic option for anyone wanting to de-stress after a long day. You can drink it plain or mix/blend it with other calming herbs like chamomile or valerian root for an even more potent effect. Price: ₦14,500. Where to Buy: Shop Teas NG .

5. Ashwagandha Tea

Ashwagandha helps your body handle stress by lowering the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and generally making you feel better. Drinking ashwagandha tea can lead to better sleep, a more positive mood, and increased energy without caffeine jitters. It has an earthy, slightly bitter taste, so it’s best to sweeten it with a bit of honey or lemon.

Organic Ashwagandha Root from The Health Place Africa is available in powder and capsule forms and is sourced directly from India. Customers have given it 5-star reviews, praising its excellent packaging and how well it works. Some report better sleep and even weight loss.

While generally safe, it's worth noting that ashwagandha might interact with medications for thyroid issues, diabetes, or high blood pressure. Because of this, it's always a good idea to consult with your doctor before using it. 100 Grams of powder – Price: ₦9,500. Where to Buy: Shop The Health Place .

100 Capsules, 550mg each – Price: ₦11,500. Where to Buy: Shop The Health Place .

Here’s a simple way to prepare Organic Ashwagandha powder: Scoop out ½ to 1 teaspoon (about 2–3 grams) of ashwagandha powder. Stir the ashwagandha powder in a cup of warm water or milk for a creamier “golden latte” until it dissolves. Let it sit for 5–7 minutes and then add your flavours. If you used loose powder that still feels grainy, pour your drink through a fine-mesh sieve or tea strainer into your mug.

Read Also: Best Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives in Nigeria

If you prefer to mix the flavours, you can also blend your measured powder into smoothies, oats, or yogurt. Making these teas a part of your daily life is easy. Begin your day with peppermint tea for an energy boost. In the afternoon, enjoy a refreshing and hydrating cup of hibiscus tea.