Best Braids for Men and How to Choose Your Style

Braids on men used to be frowned upon, but welcome to the 21st century! Old doctrines have passed away, and new ones are taking root. Everywhere you turn, there’s a young man with braided hair and sometimes, perfectly accessorised with piercings to match. With the new norm, it can be overwhelming to choose from a vast number of hairstyles , from Travis Scott braids to cornrows. There are also issues of choosing the style that best suits your face and maintaining your braids. Here’s your big sister's guide to the best braids for men and how to pick the one that’s right for you.

Why Choose Braids?

For one, braids are one of the many ways Nigerian youths express their personality and style. They tell a story about heritage, creativity, and individuality. Whether you’re rocking neat micro braids for work or bold box braids for an event like the Pulse Fiesta , the right style can boost confidence and turn heads and maybe help you bag your crush . Braids also offer practical benefits: low-maintenance care, protection against breakage , and versatility in styling. Here are 15 braid styles for men that are protective, simple, and trendy.

Best Braids for Men: Simple and Popular Styles to Try

1. Cornrows

Cornrows are classic and timeless and suit almost every face shape and hair type, whether relaxed or natural . They’re perfect for men who want a clean, low-maintenance look while staying stylish.

2. Box Braids

Box braids are a bold, protective, and trendy hairstyle for men, especially those with natural hair. They look great on guys with thick hair and give you a lot of freedom to experiment with length and cool hair accessories like beads or cuffs.

3. Twist Braids

Twists are perfect for active lifestyles like gym workouts or errands while still keeping your hair protected. They are protective and easy to manage.

4. Senegalese Twists

Twists generally elongate your face, but Senegalese twists take it to the next level because they are sleek and stylish. They give you a neat, polished look without needing a bunch of daily styling. This makes it a top choice for men with active and busy lifestyles.

5. Braided Mohawk

If you want to stand out and make a statement, you can't go wrong with a braided mohawk. It's super edgy and modern, with shaved sides that make the cool, detailed braiding in the middle pop. It's a look that's guaranteed to get attention.



It’s also one of the best braid hairstyles for men with receding hairlines .

6. Micro Braids

Micro braids are neat, subtle, and perfect if you’re new to braiding. They can easily work in professional environments and can be styled in many creative ways. These tiny braids can last longer with good maintenance and save you money and the stress of a redo.

7. Travis Scott Braid

Inspired by the rapper’s signature look, the Travis Scott braid is a high-fashion choice for men who want to stand out. It’s a low-maintenance style that gives natural hair a break. It gives off a cool, edgy vibe and is a popular style among Nigerian men.

8. Single Braids

Single braids fall neatly, frame the face well, and work on almost any hair length as long as you have enough grip for parting. You can style them in different ways; you can tie them back, leave them to hang, or accessorise them with beads for extra flair.

9. High-Top Locs

High-top locs in a way resemble a mohawk hairstyle with the sides tapered or faded and the locs concentrated at the top. It’s a solid choice for men who love clean lines but still want a little drama. High-top locs work especially well for guys who enjoy switching between ponytails, half-up styles, and free-hanging tips.

10. Braided Locs

Braided locs are the best type of braids for men who want to switch up their loc game without starting a new hairstyle entirely. If you like low-maintenance styles that still turn heads, braided locs will give you that cool, collected energy instantly.

11. Tapered Man Bun

The tapered man bun is for men who want simple and classy braids. It has clean sides with a stylish, gathered bun at the top. It fits into any place and event, whether you’re heading to work or hanging out with friends.

12. Faded Cornrows

Faded cornrows take the cornrow game to the next level with a clean fade that frames the braids beautifully. The contrast between the sharp fade and the sleek cornrows creates a look that’s bold but classy.

13. Zig-Zag Cornrows

Zig-zag cornrows are a fun take on the classic style. They give you a creative personality and a stylish twist. If you're into cool patterns and details that really stand out, you should definitely consider this one.

14. Two-Strand Twists with Fade

This style is great because you get a nice texture on top, clean sides and a sharp, crisp fade. It's an easygoing look that really suits almost everyone.

15. Stitch Braids

Stitch braids look incredibly clean, cool and stylish. It’s a favourite even among women. The lines are so precise that they feel less like a hairstyle and more like a work of art woven onto the scalp. They make a bold statement and are definitely the go-to for any man who appreciates exactness and sharp, intentional style.

How to Choose the Right Braid Style for You

1. Consider Face Shape

Oval Face

If you have an oval face, you’re in luck. Almost every braid style suits you beautifully. Cornrows, box braids, twists, Travis Scott braids, and micro braids all flow naturally because your proportions are already balanced.

Round Face

Round faces tend to look softer, so the goal is to create height, angles, and length. Styles that visually stretch the face work best: Box braids with length



Two-strand twists



Faded cornrows



High-top locs or braided locs that add vertical lift. Avoid overly tight, flat cornrows with no height. They can make the face appear rounder.

Square Face

Square faces have strong jawlines and sharp angles. You want styles that soften and add flow: Twists (especially Senegalese twists)



Micro braids



Medium box braids



Loose single braids



Braids with curves or patterns rather than straight, rigid lines.

Diamond- or Heart-Shaped Face

These face shapes have broad cheekbones and a narrower jaw or forehead. Go for styles that add width or volume at the top or bottom: Box braids with beads



Pop Smoke braids



Braided locs



Cornrows with creative patterns



Half-up, half-down braided styles This distributes visual weight evenly and brings symmetry to the face.

Long or Rectangular Face

Here, the aim is to avoid extra length and instead bring balance. Shorter or medium-length styles work best: Short box braids



Twists that sit around the forehead or sides



Cornrows with curved or side designs



Low ponytail braids or tapered man buns Avoid extremely long braids that pull the face down visually.

2. Consider Hair Length

Your hair length plays a big role in the braid styles you can pull off. Short hair works best with mini twists or short box braids since they require less grip. Medium-length hair gives you more freedom for single braids, twists, and Pop Smoke braids.



With longer hair, you can do bold looks like box braids, braided locs, and Travis Scott braids. The longer your hair, the more styling options and movement you get.



Regardless of your hair length, you can complement your hair with weave-on attachments.

3. Consider Your Lifestyle

If you’re always on the move, low-maintenance styles like cornrows or micro braids work best. If you enjoy switching things up and being creative with styling, box braids or twists offer more range.

4. Consider Your Hair Texture/Type

Thick or Coarse Hair

Thick, coarse, or kinky hair holds braids exceptionally well. You can go for any style: box braids, micro braids, twists, braided locs, cornrows, stitch braids, you name it. Your hair has the grip and density to support tension, length, and volume.

Fine or Softer Textures

Finer textures need gentler styles that won’t cause breakage. The best options include: Twists



Loose single braids



Micro braids done gently.



Medium cornrows with minimal tension Avoid oversized box braids or extremely tight patterns. They can strain the roots and cause thinning.

Short Natural Hair

If your hair is short but has grip, you can still rock: Cornrows



Mini twists



Short box braids



Zigzag or faded cornrows

5. Consider Maintenance Level

When choosing braids, think about how much time and effort you’re willing to invest. Styles like cornrows, micro braids, or twists are low-maintenance and ideal for active or busy lifestyles.



Bold, long, or statement styles like box braids or mohawk braids look amazing but require regular care, moisturising, and occasional touch-ups. Your ideal braid should fit your routine, protect your hair, and still let you feel confident without daily stress.

How to Take Care of Braids for Men

1. Wear a Durag or Scarf at Night

Covering your braids while you sleep reduces friction, prevents frizz, and keeps breakage at bay. Satin or silk works best, but avoid cotton.

2. Keep Your Scalp Clean

Use diluted shampoo or gentle cleansers to remove sweat, dust, and buildup. A clean scalp supports healthy hair growth.

3. Moisturise Regularly

Light oils, leave-in sprays, or hydrating creams keep your scalp and braids nourished and prevent dryness or itchiness.

4. Avoid Over-Tight Braiding

Too much tension on your scalp can cause hair thinning and breakage. Communicate with your stylist and opt for comfortable tightness.

5. Refresh Your Braids

Touch up edges or redo braids every 4–6 weeks to maintain neatness and make it last longer.

How Much Do Braids Cost for Men

In Nigeria, the cost of braids varies depending on the style, hair length, and salon location. Simple cornrows can start around ₦2,000–₦5,000, while box braids or intricate styles like the Travis Scott braid can range from ₦8,000–₦20,000 or more. Micro braids usually cost slightly higher due to the time required. Always consider quality and hygiene when choosing your stylist; it’s worth investing in a look that lasts and protects your hair.

At the end of the day, braids are a reflection of who you are. Whether you choose cornrows, micro braids, or the iconic Travis Scott braid, wear it with confidence. Style your hair not just to fit trends but to express yourself.