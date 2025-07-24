Hair lice are itchy and frustrating to deal with, especially when they keep coming back after treatment. If you’re tired of scratching your scalp or seeing your child struggle with lice every few weeks, this guide is for you. In an earlier article, we shared shampoos that will help you get rid of dandruff . In this article, you will learn how to permanently get rid of hair lice using trusted methods available in Nigeria. Also find effective shampoos, natural home remedies, and lice prevention tips that will help you stay lice-free for good.

What are Hair Lice and Why Do They Keep Coming Back?

Hair lice are tiny, wingless insects that live on the scalp and feed on blood. They spread easily through close contact, shared combs, scarves, caps, and pillows. Many assume lice only affect children, but adults can get them too, especially in crowded households or schools. One major reason hair lice keep returning is that many treatments only kill the lice, not the eggs (called nits). These eggs hatch within 7 to 10 days, and the cycle begins again. To get rid of hair lice permanently, you need to kill both the lice and the nits, and prevent re-infestation.

How to Know You Have Hair Lice

Before you start any hair lice treatment, it helps to confirm that you have lice. Here are the most common signs: Itchy scalp, especially around the neck and ears

Feeling something crawling in your hair

Tiny white or brownish eggs stuck to hair strands

Red bumps or sores from scratching

Seeing live lice when combing with a fine-tooth lice comb If you notice any of these, these 7 steps help you get rid of them permanently.

1. Start With a Powerful Anti-Lice Shampoo

Use a proven lice treatment shampoo to kill live lice on your scalp. In Nigeria, you can find options like: Mediker Anti-Lice Treatment Shampoo Made with neem, camphor, and sitaphal extracts, this herbal shampoo kills lice naturally and soothes the itchy scalp. Neem is known for its insecticidal properties, making it effective against lice. It’s gentle enough for frequent use.

Price: ₦ 27,045 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy Nix Lice Treatment This medicated cream contains permethrin, a powerful insecticide that paralyses and kills lice instantly. It’s one of the most trusted treatments globally. This treatment works well when followed by a second application after 7–10 days.

Price: ₦56,773.34 Where To Buy: Shop iHerb Lice Away Shampoo Infused with tea tree oil and eucalyptus, this shampoo suffocates lice and helps loosen their grip on hair strands. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial effects that calm the scalp and prevent re-infestation. It is ideal for mild cases or maintenance.

Price: $4.00 Where To Buy: Shop Uncle Harry's Natural products Follow the instructions carefully. Most anti-lice shampoos need to sit on the scalp for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing. Don’t stop at one use; repeat the application 7 to 10 days later to kill any newly hatched lice.

2. Comb Thoroughly Using a Fine-Tooth Lice Comb

After using shampoo, the next crucial step is combing. Use a fine-tooth nit comb on wet hair to remove dead lice and nits. Tip: Apply coconut oil or conditioner before combing. It makes it easier to detangle and slows down the lice, making them easier to catch. Comb every section of the hair from root to tip. Do this every day for at least a week.

3. Try Natural Remedies for Lice That Work

If you prefer natural solutions, there are several home remedies for lice that Nigerians have used successfully. These include: Neem oil: Contains azadirachtin, a natural insecticide that kills lice and stops their reproduction. Mix with coconut oil and leave on the scalp for 30 minutes.

Price: ₦ 4,500 Where To Buy: Shop Bloomera Essential oil Tea tree oil: Its antimicrobial and insect-repelling properties help suffocate and kill lice effectively. A few drops in carrier oil can help kill lice naturally.

Price: ₦ 4,700 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia Vinegar rinse: The acetic acid in the vinegar helps loosen nits from the hair shaft, making them easier to comb out. Mix equal parts vinegar and water, apply to the scalp, and leave for 20 minutes.

Price: ₦769 - ₦7,419 Where To Buy: Shop Pricepally Coconut oil and lemon juice: Coconut oil suffocates lice while lemon’s acidity weakens the glue holding nits to the hair. A soothing mix that helps loosen nits.

Price: ₦1,500 Where To Buy: Shop Organichaive Use these treatments every other day for a week, followed by combing.

4. Wash All Personal Items and Bedding

Hair lice don’t survive long without a host, but they can stay on clothes, combs, and pillowcases for a short time. To stop lice from spreading or coming back, do the following: Wash clothes, pillowcases, towels, and bedsheets in hot water

Sun-dry or iron items thoroughly

Soak combs and brushes in boiling water or disinfectant for 10 minutes

5. Treat Every Member of the Household

Even if only one person shows signs of lice, treat everyone living in the same space. Hair lice spread quickly, especially among children and family members who share beds or combs. Use the same shampoo or natural remedy across the household and clean shared items like sofas and carpets.

6. Repeat Treatment in 7 to 10 Days

Most people treat once and stop, which is why lice return. After the first round of shampoo or remedy, wait 7–10 days and repeat the entire treatment. This second round helps kill any lice that hatched from leftover eggs. If you skip this step, you’ll be back to square one.

7. Take Steps to Prevent Lice in the Future

Prevention is just as important as treatment. To avoid getting lice again: Avoid sharing combs, caps, or scarves

Do routine lice checks, especially for school children

Use a preventive spray made with tea tree oil or neem oil once a week

Keep your long hair tied, especially in school or crowded places Always read the label and consult a pharmacist if unsure.