We Asked 5 Men to Describe Their Go-To “Going Out” Outfit

Your appearance is a window that reflects your qualities, whether you're reserved, hyper, minimalist, maximalist, etc. However, beyond that, it’s also how people express themselves on different levels, depending on the occasion and venue. To understand how people coordinate their outfits for different occasions, I asked five men to describe their go-to “going-out outfit” and ask a few other questions to help you understand the psychology behind their choices and personalities. You may find one who mirrors your personality and dress sense, learn how to appear more confident and put-together, or see where to buy specific pieces of clothing your wardrobe needs. Either way, inhale, exhale, and now, keep reading. (Few things to note: I used a moniker instead of their actual names for security reasons, and my opinions are italicised.)

1. J.K. – Simple and Classy

J.K. says he’s simple and classy, but I’d like to add that he dresses like a perfect gentleman. How do you choose your going-out fit based on the venue or the occasion, say a club versus a hangout? For a hangout, I chose a polo shirt, a pair of jean trousers, and befitting sneakers. We don’t do clubs here, but I love putting a blanket on myself while I sleep. Which piece from your wardrobe is worth every kobo?

A vintage designer Shirt. Price: ₦40,000. Where to Buy: Shop TheKeshShop . What item makes people say, 'Ah, that’s your look'? Nike Sneakers. I love wearing sneakers a lot. What’s one style tip you’d give any guy who wants to feel more confident? You won’t go wrong in a white polo or shirt. People see you as a neat person who should be respected, and you’ll always be confident because you’ll be careful not to stain your white clothes. Since he recommended a white polo or shirt as the recipe for confidence, you can grab a polo at Nakline Men's Fashion for ₦23,000 and a white office shirt at Homely Essentials by Jay for the price of ₦28,500.

2. A.R. – Solid, Masculine, and Minimalist

As you read through A.R.’s responses, you’ll find he is who he says he is. How do you choose your going-out fit based on the venue or the occasion? For a simple hangout, I wear cargo pants or shorts, plain tees, and sunglasses. Which piece from your wardrobe is worth every kobo? Tailor-made two-piece outfits with senator materials. What item makes people say, 'Ah, that’s your look'? Plain tees and cargo pants What’s one style tip you’d give any guy who wants to feel more confident? Confidence is not in the clothes but in who’s wearing the clothes. If you want to give the solid, masculine, and minimalist vibe like A.R., you can start with a cargo pants from Homely Essentials by Jay at the price of ₦23,000. and plain tees from Tees and Co. at the price of ₦3,500.

3. S.A. – Confident, Masculine, and Solid

How do you choose your going-out fit based on the venue or the occasion? I prefer to wear traditional attire for any occasion, except at the pool, where I wear shorts and a T-shirt. Which piece from your wardrobe is worth every kobo? My tailored two-piece double-breasted blue suit. What item makes people say, “Ah, that’s your look”? I’ve found that people compliment me a lot when I wear traditional attire, and it just feels right on me. So, yeah, my natives. What’s one style tip you’d give any guy who wants to feel more confident? Just put on native wear with a proper fila. Won ma ko e je rush rush (They’ll find you attractive.) I can attest to the last statement because I’ve seen the respondent in traditional native attire, and he was indeed pleasant to behold, for the sake of professionalism. Fila Yoruba 's catalogue features a gorgeous array of traditional caps that will have people fawning over you.

4. D.D. – Masculine, Sleek, Minimal

How do you choose your going-out outfit based on the venue or the occasion? For any hangout, I prefer native attire and leather shoes. When visiting lounges, I wear a T-shirt or polo, jeans, and leather slip-ons.

Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop OsamCrafts . Which piece from your wardrobe is worth every kobo? My tailored trousers. What item makes people say, 'Ah, that’s your look'? White shirts. What’s one style tip you’d give any guy who wants to feel more confident? Radio silence… If I had to answer for D.D., I’d say smile more because his charming smile radiates inner contentment and confidence.

To get a woman’s perspective on the last question, I asked a bougie and classy Lagos babe, and she said, 'Wear a lovely and luxurious perfume. You don’t need to do too much, just a tailored two-piece and a nice pair of handmade slip-ons.’ It’s obvious our female respondent loves solid men who look put-together and smell nice, but…who doesn’t? So, I asked Odunmorayo , our resident expert on beauty, skincare, and fragrance, for her top recommendations for masculine fragrances. She mentioned JPG Ultra Male for those who want to go all out and are ready to splurge, and Qaed Al Fursan by Lattafa for budget-conscious men.

JPG Ultra Male

Price: ₦130,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store .

Qaed Al Fursan by Lattafa

Price: ₦27,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com

5. C.J. – Assertive, Refined, Confined

How do you choose your going-out fit based on the venue or the occasion, say a casual hangout versus a church outing? (Respondent only alternates between work and church) I’m always very assertive with my looks when I'm going to church. I dress as powerfully as possible, raising my confidence and distinguishing myself. For a casual hangout, I love shorts, a t-shirt, and shorts to match, do it for me, and a compelling cologne. I often mix my scents, but I particularly enjoy layering Night Oud and Oud Al Layl with Marbit Man perfume oil. It’s safe to say that he's a scent mixologist when C.J. is not at work or church. Which piece from your wardrobe is worth every kobo, and where did you buy it? I don’t have a particular piece that’s miles better than others; maybe it's just a sheer preference—a white senator set. I got the material from Balogun Market. Every time I wear it, I receive a lot of compliments. I guess it’s worth its onions. What item makes people say, 'Ah, that’s your look'? Wristwatches or polos buttoned up. Never goes wrong. What’s one style tip you’d give any guy who wants to feel more confident? Don’t follow trends. Study your body type and wear what suits it. If you must look trendy, incorporate it into your body-type-inspired style.