Style isn’t just about wearing clothes; it’s about how you present yourself to the world. In Nigeria, where culture, confidence, and first impressions hold weight, a man’s fashion and grooming choices can either elevate him or do the opposite. Unfortunately, many men unknowingly fall into the same fashion and grooming traps, whether it’s clashing colours, unkempt beards, or oversized suits. The good news? Every mistake has a fix. If you’ve ever wondered why you don’t quite look as polished as you’d like, despite having the right wardrobe or grooming kit, this guide breaks down 11 common mistakes Nigerian men make and how to correct them without losing your personal style.

1. Wearing Oversized or Undersized Clothes

One of the most common style mistakes Nigerian men make is wearing clothes that don’t fit properly. Many still believe baggy shirts and trousers make them look more “mature,” while others buy clothes too tight because they think it shows off their physique. The result? Either sloppy or uncomfortable. The Fix: Fit is everything. Invest in a good tailor who understands your body shape and can make small adjustments. For ready-to-wear clothes, always try them on before purchase, and don’t be afraid to size up or down based on how the fabric sits on you.

2. Neglecting Proper Grooming

A fresh outfit means little if your grooming is poor. Overgrown nails, uneven beards, dry skin, or neglected haircuts can ruin your overall look. Unfortunately, some Nigerian men prioritise clothes but forget that grooming is the foundation of style. The Fix: Set a routine. Trim nails weekly, moisturise daily (especially if you have dry skin), and stick to a consistent haircut schedule, maybe every 2–3 weeks depending on your growth rate. If you keep facial hair, invest in beard oil and combs to maintain neatness.

3. Wearing Shiny or Cheap-Looking Fabrics

Sometimes, to look stylish, men wear flashy, shiny suits or cheap Ankara fabrics. While affordability matters, flashy fabrics often scream “low quality” rather than “luxury.” The Fix: Choose subtle, high-quality fabrics, even if you have fewer pieces in your wardrobe. Classic cotton, wool blends, or matte-finish fabrics always look more sophisticated. For traditional outfits, opt for well-woven Ankara or plain materials with rich textures that elevate your presence.

4. Overloading on Accessories

Rings on every finger, heavy chains, or oversized wristwatches are fashion mistakes some men make. While accessories can enhance an outfit, going overboard makes you look less stylish and more try-hard. The Fix: Less is more. Stick to one or two statement pieces at a time, a wristwatch and a subtle bracelet, or a chain and a ring. Always choose quality over quantity; a single well-made watch says more than three flashy ones.

5. Ignoring Shoe Care

Some Nigerian men often spend on clothes but wear shoes that look like they’ve been through a battlefield. Dusty, scuffed, or mismatched shoes instantly drag down an otherwise sharp outfit. The Fix: Own a shoe brush, polish, and suede protector. Clean your shoes after each wear, and rotate them to extend their life. For casual outings, stick to clean sneakers; for formal, opt for polished leather. Remember: your shoes announce your attention to detail.

6. Wearing Strong, Overpowering Perfume

Fragrance is part of grooming, but some men are guilty of bathing themselves in strong perfumes. Instead of attracting compliments, this often chokes people around them. The Fix: Again, less is more. Two to three sprays on your wrists, neck, and one on your shirt is enough. Invest in quality perfumes or body mists with subtle longevity. You want people to lean in, not step back.

7. Overlooking Socks and Underwear Choices

It might sound minor, but mismatched socks or visible underwear lines can ruin your look. Many men in Nigeria still wear white socks with black shoes or oversized boxers that bunch under trousers. The Fix: Buy dark, plain socks for formal shoes and patterned ones for casual wear. For underwear, stick to fitted briefs or boxers that don’t leave lines through your trousers. Think of these as the invisible layers that make everything else look smooth.

8. Bad Haircuts or Ignoring Hairlines

A haircut that doesn’t suit your face shape, or a poorly maintained hairline, can take years off your appearance. Many men stick with the same barber regardless of the outcome or ignore receding hairlines altogether. The Fix: Choose a haircut that flatters your face and lifestyle. If your hairline is receding, don’t force it; consider a low cut or bald look, which often looks sharper. Find a skilled barber and stick with him once you get the right cut. READ MORE: How to Make Baggy Trousers Look Good When You’re Not A 6’2” Man

9. Overstuffing Pockets with Items

Walking around with bulging pockets full of phones, wallets, and keys creates an untidy silhouette. Unfortunately, some men still treat pockets as storage bins. The Fix: Invest in a sleek crossbody bag, messenger bag, or slim wallet. Keep your essentials minimal and avoid stuffing trousers or jackets with unnecessary items. Your outfit should keep its clean lines.

10. Neglecting Personal Hygiene

Sometimes the biggest mistake isn’t visible, it’s smell or hygiene. Bad breath, sweaty shirts, or body odour will cancel out even the sharpest agbada. The Fix: Shower twice daily, use deodorant, and always keep mints or gum handy. Stick to breathable fabrics like cotton during hot days, and don’t re-wear sweaty clothes without washing them. Grooming begins with cleanliness.