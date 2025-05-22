Burna Boy ushers in new album with 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott

Grammy award-winning global icon Burna Boy ushers in his highly anticipated eighth studio album 'No Sign of Weakness' with today’s release of the new single 'Tatata'.

The song is a fusion of Brazilian upbeat funk music, which Burna Boy fused with Nigerian pidgin English and a pop rap flow.

In the song, the hitmaker referenced controversial Equatorial Guinea public servant Baltasar Engonga, who made global news over his huge stash of sex tapes with multiple women.

Travis Scott complemented Burna Boy's verse with a swaggering rap flow that further underscores the song's message with lines that leave little to the imagination.

'Tatata' comes after Burna Boy released the reggae record 'Sweet Love', which continues to build momentum for his upcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'.

Burna Boy has previously released the bubbling 'Bundle By Bundle,' which has amassed over 24M Spotify streams and 8.5M video views.

Most recently, Burna Boy joined French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé for the remix of the viral hit '4 Kampé,' fusing Afrobeats and Haitian Kompa into a cross-cultural anthem that continues to chart across platforms globally.