Thankfully, we’re in a time where more men are realising that taking care of your skin doesn’t make you “extra,” it just makes sense. If you’re trying to combat dryness, even out your tone, or simply want a rich, healthy-looking glow, the right body lotion can do a lot of heavy lifting.



Skincare is no longer just for ladies; men are also getting into the self-care spotlight, as they should. Are you a corporate man, a gym bro, or simply a guy who wishes his skin looked like melted chocolate in the sun? This is your cue to step up your grooming with the right body lotion .

And if your aspiration is that gleaming dark skin radiance that proclaims, " I drink water , mind my business, and moisturise like a king," these 11 body lotions for men are your best choices. These brands don't merely moisturise, they heal, nourish, and combat dryness, hyperpigmentation, and dullness.

From classic drugstore picks to lotions with ingredients that sound like they came out of a wellness retreat, these 11 picks are designed to keep your dark skin moisturised, smooth, and lowkey radiant.

1. Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Lotion

Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Lotion

Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Lotion is a classic option that works well on your face, hands, and body. It's lightweight, aloe-powered and gives all-day moisture sans grease. If you’re the type who wants one product to do it all and leave you feeling clean, this is your faithful friend. Price: ₦4,715, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Gold Bond Men’s Essentials Everyday Moisture

Gold Bond Men’s Essentials Everyday Moisture

Gold Bond proclaimed, "Let's make a lotion that slaps dry skin out of existence," and they succeeded. This product is packed with niacinamide, aloe vera, jojoba esters and even vitamin C for the added benefit of brightening skin. Moisturises like a boss and yet is light on your skin. Perfect for guys who require an all-day moisturiser that also works as protection against the sun and environmental stress. Price: $8.99 , Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Body Lotion

If someone has ever said to you, "Your skin is glowing," they were probably using Shea Moisture. This dude is loaded with coconut oil, witch hazel, honey, and salicylic acid; your perfect glow-up package.

Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Body Lotion

From scar disappearance to soothing inflammation, this lotion is made for men who want to have rich, smooth, head-turning skin. Price: ₦38,822, Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

4. Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C Brightening Cream

You desire that radiating glow? This brightening cream gives you just that. It includes vitamin C, ferulic acid, and vitamin E all wrapped into one; to minimise ageing, acne scars, and tone imperfection while hydrating your skin with rich moisture. It's big, it's powerful, and yes, it lasts months. This isn’t just a lotion; it's business skincare. Price: ₦21,850, Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

5. Old Spice Gentle Man's Super Hydration Lotion

Old Spice Gentle Man's Super Hydration Lotion

Old Spice is known for their colognes, but this lotion? It's the best-kept secret in their arsenal. Designed for hands and body, it's ideal for those dry, rough, cold-weather skin days when nothing else will cut it. Filled with dimethicone, petrolatum, niacinamide, and panthenol, it seeps in deep and heals within. This one can be your armour in cold climatic conditions or AC-driven weather.



Price: $26.99 , Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Eucerin Daily Hydration Cream with SPF

Eucerin Daily Hydration Cream with SPF

Two-in-one in a bottle, moisturising and sun protection. If your work involves spending time outdoors daily, this Eucerin lotion saves you the hassle of applying SPF and moisturiser separately. Shea butter moisturises and licorice root illuminates naturally. If sun damage isn't on your agenda, then this is a no-brainer. Price: ₦23,000, Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty

7. GAVIA Blackseed Moisturising Lotion

GAVIA Blackseed Moisturising Lotion

Something more natural? GAVIA has that. Their blackseed lotion draws on the healing properties of blackseed oil and aloe vera to deeply nourish and restore your skin. It’s light, fragrant, and gives that velvet-skin feel. And blackseed, also, has the effect of lightening dark spots and conditioning the skin from the inside out. Price: ₦7,557, Where To Buy: Shop Gavia

8. Bevel All Day Body Lotion

Bevel All Day Body Lotion

This lotion? Total luxury. Bevel fuses shea butter, argan oil, vitamin E and B3 to deliver your skin with nourishment, repair and that boss-level finish. It's formulated for melanin-rich skin, so expect a smooth, chocolate-glow finish with no greasy residue. It gets absorbed quickly, evens out texture and has a great scent without being too much. Just what a modern man desires. Price: $9.95 , Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

9. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

For the sensitive kings, this one's your hero. Aveeno's daily moisturising lotion is fragrance-free and packed with colloidal oatmeal to rebalance skin and provide hydration. It softens skin in an instant and works magic over time to refine texture. From rough elbows to that annoying ashy skin, Aveeno gets results without irritation. Price: ₦20,500, Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4

10. Nivea Men Deep Impact Body Lotion

Nivea Men Deep Impact Body Lotion

Need something refreshing and intensely moisturising? Nivea Deep Impact lotion gives you intense moisture, but with a twist. It features Black Carbon for that super-clean, super-charged feel. It's not sticky, comes with a fresh fragrance, and makes your skin feel smooth and touchable. The perfect go-to daily must-have for active dudes. Price: ₦4,800, Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4

11. Nivea Men Even Tone Creme

Nivea Men Even Tone Creme

If your complexion is battling uneven tone, dark spots, or dullness, this moisturising lotion with licorice extract and UV filters smoothes you out in style. It's light, man-scented, and absorbs quickly. The kind of product that should be in your bag, your glove compartment, and your bathroom. Price: ₦7,970, Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

If your main goal is shiny, dark, healthy-looking skin, you’ll want a lotion that hydrates, brightens, and keeps your skin barrier strong. For the men that want that extra glow, Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C Cream or Shea Moisture Hydration Lotion are your best bet.